Watch JUDAS PRIEST’s RICHIE FAULKNER Ripping Up The Fretboard Ten Weeks After Life-Saving Surgery

 7 days ago

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner returned to Instagram Live on Sunday (December 5) to livestream himself playing guitar for nearly a couple of hours. You can watch video of the session below. Faulkner‘a latest Instagram Live jam took place ten weeks after he suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection...

rock107.com

Judas Priest announces rescheduled US tour dates for 2022

Judas Priest has announced rescheduled dates for the band's U.S. tour. The outing had been postponed in September after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an aortic aneurysm onstage during Priest's set at the Louder than Life festival, which required over 10 hours of open heart surgery. Now, with Faulkner on the mend, the "Breaking the Law" legends have announced they'll resume touring in March 2022.
Guitar World Magazine

Glenn Tipton will play on the next Judas Priest album, Rob Halford confirms

"He's still a fighter, he never lets anything stop him," Halford said of Tipton. "He's a great force for people that are living their lives actively and productively with Parkinson's" Back in 2018, Judas Priest electric guitar legend Glenn Tipton retired from touring with the group due to his battle...
metalinjection

JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Posts Lengthy Video Of Himself Playing Guitar

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner took to Instagram on December 4 to post a lengthy live session of himself playing guitar. Faulkner is currently recording at home after suffering an acute cardiac aortic dissection (his aorta ruptured) during the band's performance at the Louder Than Life festival. Faulkner was rushed to the Lung Center at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY and, after a 10-hour surgery, was stabilized.
hennemusic.com

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner streams Instagram jam

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner streamed an extended jam session live on Instagram on December 5, just 10 weeks after undergoing emergency heart surgery. The 90-minute stream saw Faulkner firing off an endless supply of riffs as fans responded with requests and messages of support for the rocker, as he recovers from treatment following a life-threatening incident on stage at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.
antiMUSIC

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Shares 90 Minute Jam Video

(hennemusic) Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner streamed an extended jam session live on Instagram on December 5, just 10 weeks after undergoing emergency heart surgery. The 90-minute stream saw Faulkner firing off an endless supply of riffs as fans responded with requests and messages of support for the rocker, as he recovers from treatment following a life-threatening incident on stage at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.
101.9 The Rock

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Recalls How ‘Living After Midnight’ Got Its Title for Pandora Takeover

For those of you who frequent the Pandora music service, you're in for a treat today (Dec. 10) at Judas Priest are taking over the Classic Metal station. The band will share stories and introduce some of their classic hits and in anticipation of the takeover, Pandora has shared with Loudwire an exclusive clip of Rob Halford sharing the origins of "Living After Midnight" before introducing the track.
klbjfm.com

Judas Priest announce rescheduled 50th anniversary dates with support from Queensryche

Judas Priest postponed dates on their 50th-anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection (his aorta ruptured) during the band’s performance at the ‘Louder Than Life’ festival. Now that Faulkner is recovering and on the mend, the band have announced a new run of rescheduled dates. The six-week trek begins on March 4 in Peoria, Ill., and concludes on April 13 in Hamilton, Ont.
wesb.com

NITA STRAUSS Is ‘Waiting On A Couple Of Singers’ To Record Their Tracks For Upcoming Album: ‘It’s Testing My Patience A Little Bit’

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the writing and recording sessions for her follow-up to 2018’s “Controlled Chaos” solo debut. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “The album is almost finished being recorded. We are just waiting on a couple of singers. Guitars are done, drums, bass — everything is finished.
udiscovermusic.com

Watch ‘The Guitar Solo’: Episode 38 Of Queen’s ‘The Greatest’ Video Series

This week’s episode of Queen’s ‘The Greatest’ celebrates one of the cornerstones of any Queen song or performance, ‘The Guitar Solo.’ You can watch the episode in full below. Among the many things that make Queen so distinctive is the extraordinary sound of Brian May’s homemade guitar. Through the band’s...
Central Illinois Proud

Judas Priest heading to Peoria Civic Center in March of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “Breaking the Law” artists Judas Priest will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, March 4, 2022. Kicking off their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour in Peoria, tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Toyota Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
antiMUSIC

Paul Stanley Addressed KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley earned a top 21 story from February 2021 after addressed the rumor that Eddie Van Halen was planning to leave his group to join KISS. Stanley was interviewed by The Jeremy White Podcast and last week the show shared an excerpt of the chat to mark the anniversary of Van Halen's debut album.
river1037.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest postpone tour again until 2023

Ozzy Osbourne has once again postponed the upcoming European leg of his No More Tours II tour with support from Judas Priest. The European outing will now be taking place in the spring of 2023. Initially announced for 2019, the tour has been postponed and rescheduled multiple times since, first to September 2020 and more recently to January 2022.
wesb.com

NAPALM DEATH Frontman ‘Had To Make Some Major Adjustments’ In His Life At The Beginning Of The Pandemic

NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway spoke to Ghost Cult Magazine about how he has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and its continuing economic effects. The singer, who lives in Lancing, west of the city of Brighton and Hove, on the south coast of England, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “To be honest with you, I kind of made my peace with it quite early on. I could see it was gonna develop into a pretty serious situation so I kind of stepped back and I assessed my own life in front of me and for the immediate future. And I just had to make some major adjustments. Once I’d done that and it was firmly implanted in my mind, I got through it pretty okay. I kept myself physically active and I just kind of put my head down and went through it. It helped not having any dependents. I live alone, for the time being, so for me it was not so bad. But I do understand, obviously, the people with dependents, they have families around them and stuff like that, I do understand it was not an easy time.”
wesb.com

SERJ TANKIAN Is Open To Releasing More Solo Rock Material In The Future

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian was asked if he has any plans to record and release more solo rock music following the arrival of his “Elasticity” EP this past March. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “‘Elasticity’ was really fun to put out, actually, because it was very full of life; it was very moving. Something like the song ‘Your Mom’, which people were just, like… it was blowing their minds, which was fucking awesome. And I enjoy doing the rock stuff, and I still have more rock songs, and they’ll probably come to me at a particular time. But mostly I’ve been focusing on scoring, art, putting out a lot of releases. By the end of this year, I counted, I will have had a dozen releases of things. That includes two films, two soundtracks. We’re putting out two live records in November and December with F.C.C. on tour, my backup band, from 2008 and 2009. And we’re doing the NFT thing. We had a live gallery exhibit in July. We did ‘Elasticity’. ‘Truth To Power’ and ‘I Am Not Alone’, both films came out, both soundtracks came out. Two cinematic records, a piano concerto called ‘Disarming Time’. It’s this 24-minute incredible modern piano concerto I did that I love. And also I put out my poetry collection — my poetry suite, which is a whole record of poetry with cinematic music that we released later this summer. So it’s kind of wild, man. It’s been a year of probably the most releases I’ve had. And it’s just whatever comes. If rock comes, I do rock.
wesb.com

VINNY APPICE Explains His Unique Drumming Style: ‘Whatever I Do, I Get Into The Song’

Legendary heavy metal drummer Vinny Appice spoke to the “All Access Live! With Kevin Rankin” podcast about his unique and powerful drumming style which has anchored the rhythm and power live and in the studio for the music of DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL, LAST IN LINE, AXIS, Rick Derringer, John Lennon and more. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I always say ‘I go where no man has gone before’ where some of these fills start. See, I play in the song. Whatever I do, I get into the song. I don’t play on top of the song. I hear a lot of drummers can play on top of the song and they’re just playing the song. I’m inside of that song, and that’s the way I hear the stuff. It’s kind of like an artist painting pictures, and I’m in there putting the colors in it. And I just hear it like that — fills that could go over the bar, maybe a bar and a half. And they start in an odd place. And luckily, that worked for me with SABBATH. SABBATH, I didn’t do quite as much because SABBATH was so legendary, you had to keep that in your mind that this is BLACK SABBATH and there’s a certain way to play fills that are a little darker maybe — not so much snare drum; more dark stuff. And then with DIO, anything went. And Ronnie [James Dio] never had a problem with me playing… nor did SABBATH; they never said ‘don’t play a fill there’ or anything like that. And Ronnie, I’d play over his vocal line. We kicked each other in the ass. When I hear him starting to go, I go, ‘Woah, dude.’ Now something comes out of me that got inspired; he inspired me. We fed off each other, absolutely.”
wesb.com

PAPA ROACH ‘Narrowed It Down To 14 Songs’ For Upcoming Album

PAPA ROACH bassist Tobin Esperance spoke to Alicia Atout of Knotfest about the band’s upcoming follow-up to 2019’s “Who Do You Trust?” album, tentatively due in early 2022. “Originally, we weren’t even gonna put out a record; we were just gonna adopt this new thing of just putting out songs...
wesb.com

BRUCE DICKINSON Says Standing On Stage By Himself For His Spoken-Word Shows Is ‘Absolutely Terrifying’

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland‘s “The Afternoon Show” about his upcoming spoken-word gig at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on December 10. Asked if it takes a different type of courage to stand in a front of an audience without a backing band and a huge production, Dickinson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying. I’ve got a little carpet that I stand on, which appears… I requested a carpet to stand on. And there’s a little table and a glass of water and, more often than not, a bottle of beer. And that’s it. I’ve got some slides and I just riff around the whole thing. There’s a bit of physical comedy involved as well, which I won’t go into, but if you are of a nervous disposition and don’t like talking about drummers in anatomical detail, then you should stay away. And I hasten to add, there are some naughty bits and I’m not shy of using the odd naughty word from time to time that I couldn’t possibly say on the radio.”
