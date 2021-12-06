Hometown Heroes passes the $1,000 mark; deadline is Friday

LAURINBURG —Now in its final handful of day,the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays has surpassed the $1,000 mark.

Three gifts on Monday totaling $350 brought the overall total to $1,050 — but there is a log way to go in order to meet or exceed last year’s total of $8,975.

The three gifts came from Michael Vinson, for $200; an anonymous gift of $100; and $50 from Carol C. Biggs.

“We are so grateful for each of these gifts,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “We can help a local child have a better Christmas with every $50 we receive.”

The Hometown Heroes effort is a partnership between The Exchange, ‘Tis the Season, Scotland County Department t of Social Services and First Bank.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, the Scotland County Department of Social Services will accept applications now through Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

Given so far …

— Nor family … $50

— Scotland County Democratic Party … $100

— Anonymous … $15

— Wm. Teddy Currie … $225

— Rodney Hassler … $300

— In memory of David Fuller … $10

— Michael Vinson … $200

— Anonymous … $100

— Carol C. Biggs … $50

Total … $1,050

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]