ANN ARBOR, MI – It’s almost impossible to be stressed out when sharing the warm, fluffy embrace of tiny kitten, but where can a person find one for a quick hug?. The Humane Society of Huron Valley is making that dream possible for teens starting Wednesday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 12, offering free admission and appointments for any high school teens to visit the Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center and mingle with the kitties to relieve some holiday stress.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO