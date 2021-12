The jury’s still out on whether Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will be recalled in December. But what happens if District 3 voters do choose to remove her?. In the event Sawant is recalled, she would be removed from office as soon as the election is certified. Seattle’s city charter mandates that the remaining city councilmembers subsequently appoint an interim District 3 representative within 20 days.

