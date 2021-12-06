United Way of the Pennyrile fundraising campaign going strong

The Upstate Foundation is in the final phase of its campaign to support the new Golisano Center for Special Needs, a unique center that can provide care to individuals diagnosed with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or individuals who require specialized care, from childhood to early adulthood. As the campaign nears its end, Upstate faculty and staff are invited to help cross the finish line with a gift, which can be made easily and over time through the Community Giving program or directly to the Upstate Foundation.

