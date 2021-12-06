ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rETZf_0dFM469J00

(Reuters) - A major British study into mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech shots followed by Moderna nine weeks later, according to the results.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain’s health minister said there is now community transmission of the Omicron variant across regions of England.

* France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the Omicron variant, but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

* The Czech government will order vaccinations for people working in hospitals and nursing homes as well as police officers, soldiers and some other professions and all citizens aged 60 and older.

AMERICAS

* New York City expanded its array of COVID-19 mandates, setting vaccine requirements for children as young as 5 years old and for private-sector workers as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes into more U.S. states.

* A South African crew member suspected of having the Omicron variant is among the 17 cases of the virus detected on a cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans over the weekend.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

* Some children in the Philippines’ capital Manila returned to school after a near two-year suspension as the country tries to get life back to normal.

* India’s cases of the Omicron variant rose to 21 over the weekend, officials said, while Nepal and Thailand detected their first cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Namibia has detected the Omicron variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11 and Nov. 26.

* Nigeria criticised Britain’s decision to add the country to a travel “red list” due to coronavirus concerns as unjust and not driven by science.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT

* The World Health Organization advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators.

* Merck & Co announced a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 pill at the medical device maker’s site in Whitby, Ontario.

* The World Bank said its funding had helped deliver 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines around the world and it would reach the 150-million mark by the end of the month, if doses arrive as expected.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Japan’s household spending posted an annual drop for the third straight month in October.

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

New coronavirus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases and associated travel curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a high risk of global infection surges, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Following is a selected country-by-country snapshot of confirmed Omicron cases and travel restrictions imposed in an attempt to slow its spread. CONFIRMED CASES BY NATION:. PORTUGAL. Portugal...
TRAVEL
International Business Times

WHO Says No Omicron Deaths Yet, As Variant Spreads Worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the...
WORLD
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: CDC Strengthens Booster Recommendation as Variant Spreads Worldwide, Omicron Symptoms Appear to Be Mild So Far

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 7:25 p.m. on November 30, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 262,699,410 (up from 262,055,552 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,214,403 (up from 5,205,923 Monday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Robertson
infosecurity-magazine.com

Going Global: How the Russian Ransomware Model Could Spread Worldwide

Contrary to popular belief, ransomware is not a new phenomenon. We’ve seen digital extortion in one form or another for almost three decades. Yet, few could have predicted 10 years ago that cyber-criminals would be causing the shutdown of oil pipelines, disrupting food supply chains and even endangering lives. Russia has the dubious honor of being the world’s number one ransomware hub. It was widely believed that this was due to a unique set of circumstances. The problem is, they’re not actually that unique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
batonrougenews.net

Omicron variant of Coronavirus spreads to Latvia, Thailand, Nepal

Bangkok [Thailand], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The latest strain of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, is gaining pace worldwide as nations in different regions report infections daily, including Latvia, Thailand, Nepal, and Japan. The department of disease control of the Thai Ministry of Public Health reported the first infection with the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID vaccination rates. Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from COVID, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Factbox Latest#British#Pfizer Biontech#Omicron#Czech#Americas#South African#Asia Pacific
Axios

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports. State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO

Vaccines developed to fight the original COVID-19 virus should still protect people against the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. While the variant is believed to be more contagious than other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO’s emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was no sign omicron would be able to evade vaccines better than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Omicron variant spread leads to tighter restrictions in Britain

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating Covid-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
boropark24.com

Omicron Continues to Spread Worldwide, Only Vaccination can Stop it

One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the state: including one in Brooklyn, two in Queens, and one in Long Island, at least four other US states have reported cases of residents who have been infected with the Omicron variant. Minnesota, Hawaii,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy