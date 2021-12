Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower; soybean futures are 7 to 9 cents lower; wheat futures are 1 to 7 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents weaker at midday Monday with trade remaining squarely in the middle of the existing range as there is little fresh news to start the week and overall softer ag action. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with concerns about ethanol flat price out past Christmas as well with driving demand remaining strong nearby and natural gas values fading again.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO