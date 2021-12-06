ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Happy ‘Nnadi-Days:’ Chief to host happy hour for fans and dogs

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgs8x_0dFM3rMK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle is Derrick Nnadi no stranger to helping animals in need.

The last two seasons Nnadi has sponsored dogs at KC Pet Project. Every time the Chiefs win a game, Nnadi sponsors the adoption fees of dogs in the shelter .

This season, Nnadi is taking his love of animals a step further. He is hosting “Happy Nnadi Days” at Bar K on Monday, Dec. 6. The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person and include entry to Bar K for you and your dog, a meet and greet with Nnadi, swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, and a cocktail. Organizers said some of Nnadi’s teammates will also be in attendance.

The event is a fundraiser for Nnadi’s foundation which works to positively change lives. It also helps kick-off KC Pet Project’s holiday canned food drive. Everyone is asked to bring canned pet food to donate.

Chiefs announce when you can buy postseason tickets

Bar K asks visitors planning to bring a dog to happy hour Monday to fill out the entry form in advance. It will help speed up entry into the business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: A Lab mix, a horse and a rabbit

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
PETS
Source of the Spring

Happy Hour, Late-Night Hours Return to McGinty’s

Happy Hour and late-night hours have returned to McGinty’s Public House after an extended hiatus, the restaurant announced today on social media. “We’re delighted to announce that Happy Hour is back,” McGinty’s posted on Instagram. “We will now be open at 4 pm Monday through Thursday for Happy Hour and that’s not all, our kitchen hours will now be open later too.”
RESTAURANTS
vinepair.com

VinePair Happy Hour: The Bottles We’re Giving and Receiving This Holiday Season

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Animals#Happy Hour#American Football#Chiefs#Bar K#Kc Pet Project#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Offers Home For The Holiday Pets

Oregon Humane Society is asking the public to open their hearts and homes to the cats, dogs, puppies, kittens, and small animals who are looking for a home for the holidays this December. Some of these pets have been awaiting adoption for just a few days; others have been waiting...
PETS
wccbcharlotte.com

Happy National Peppermint Bark Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –National Peppermint Bark Day on Wednesday marks the official start to the holiday season, and the perfect time for Americans to begin enjoying their preferred holiday treat. According to National Today, a nationwide survey reveals that Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34 percent of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox40

Pets On The Patio

To adopt Freddie, call (916) 875-2287 and reference animal ID #A799518. During the month of November, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking for new pet toys and treats to help spread holiday cheer. The goal is to have a stocking stuffed with toys and treats for every adoptable shelter pet in hopes to send them “Home for the Holidays” in the month of December!
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Saving Graces: Latte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pretty kitty with a story that lives up to her name is looking for her forever home. Latte was was found outside of a Starbucks, so volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines quickly named her after the drink. She weighed just 10 ounces at the time she was rescued, but has gained two pounds and will continue growing and getting healthier.
GREENVILLE, NC
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Bubu

Meet Bubu, an adorable eight-year-old greyhound. He's extra special because this is our second time featuring this good boy, to get him matched up with his forever home!
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Found Starving On Streets Is So Happy Now | The Dodo

Watch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl. To help support their rescue efforts, please visit Animal Aid Unlimited: http://thedo.do/unlimited. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take...
ANIMALS
Mens Journal

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in the World You and Your Dog Will Love

Finding pet-friendly hotels that are right for you and your beloved four-legged travel companion is always challenging when planning a trip. You need to find a place that accepts all pets, won’t gouge you for the furry plus-one (especially if you’re already shelling out for high-end luxury), and covers all the essentials (e.g. green space, new smells, nearby territory marking potential, etc.).
PETS
Reader's Digest

8 Best Dog Subscription Boxes Your Pooch Will Love

We love to spoil our pets, possibly more than we spoil ourselves. We give our dogs top-rated food, squeaky toys to chew on, and countless kisses. And we like to mix it up to keep things interesting, which is where dog subscription boxes come in. Similar to subscription boxes for people, dog subscription boxes offer the opportunity to try new products, often at a good value. A subscription box can also fill a need—like delivering training treats regularly—which means one fewer errand to run.
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
fox10phoenix.com

Dog abandoned at Tampa airport now a 'very happy guy' in new home

TAMPA, Fla. - Groomers removed two whole pounds of excess hair from a dog that was abandoned last month by his owner at Tampa International Airport, and ‘Bama’ is now settling into his new home. Corinn Smith with VIP Rescue rushed to TPA after she got a call...
TAMPA, FL
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Humane Society Rescues Over 40 Dogs From Puppy Mill

As a dog lover, and for that matter animal lover, this story breaks my heart, and hope there is a happy ending for all the puppies. Over 40 puppies, ranging from newborn to adult age, have been rescued from a puppy mill in Southern Missouri. This is not the first time the puppy mill has been in trouble with Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, They have been on the task's force radar since the summer of 2019.
ANIMALS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
600
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy