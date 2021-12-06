Happy ‘Nnadi-Days:’ Chief to host happy hour for fans and dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle is Derrick Nnadi no stranger to helping animals in need.

The last two seasons Nnadi has sponsored dogs at KC Pet Project. Every time the Chiefs win a game, Nnadi sponsors the adoption fees of dogs in the shelter .

This season, Nnadi is taking his love of animals a step further. He is hosting “Happy Nnadi Days” at Bar K on Monday, Dec. 6. The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person and include entry to Bar K for you and your dog, a meet and greet with Nnadi, swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, and a cocktail. Organizers said some of Nnadi’s teammates will also be in attendance.

The event is a fundraiser for Nnadi’s foundation which works to positively change lives. It also helps kick-off KC Pet Project’s holiday canned food drive. Everyone is asked to bring canned pet food to donate.

Bar K asks visitors planning to bring a dog to happy hour Monday to fill out the entry form in advance. It will help speed up entry into the business.

