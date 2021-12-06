ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JB's German Restaurant and Bakery celebrates Staples Street grand opening

By Tim Griffin
 6 days ago
JB's German Restaurant and Bakery celebrated its grand opening Sunday at 4141 S. Staples.

The delectable array of sandwiches, baked goods and breakfast items were on display after the restaurant — which had been located on Padre Island for the last 10 years — moved to the city several months ago.

The owners say their new place is like nothing else you'll find in town.

"We wanted to do something that nobody has," owner Brigitte Kazenmayer said. "There's no German food in town, there's no German food on the island, there's no German food in Corpus, there's no German food around. That's what made us come here to Texas, to Corpus Christi."

J.B.'s Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can check them out here on their website , Facebook and Instagram .

