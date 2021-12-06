ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Deciding When To Gamble A Coach’s Toughest Choice

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwejm_0dFM3lJC00

John Harbaugh has the best kicker in the NFL, currently and possibly ever. Yet, trailing by one point, he left Justin Tucker on the sideline Sunday night and went for a 2-point conversion in the dying seconds at Pittsburgh.

Lamar Jackson didn’t quite have enough touch on his pass to an open Mark Andrews, and the Ravens (8-4) fell 20-19 to the Steelers . The defeat dropped Baltimore from the overall lead in the AFC.

It seemed one of the stranger decisions of a strange NFL season. But Harbaugh, one of the league’s best coaches, quickly explained his reasoning.

“We tried to win the game right there. We were pretty much out of corners at that point in time,” Harbaugh said without noting that Baltimore’s secondary has been leaky all season no matter who is playing. “It was an opportunity for us to win the game right there.”

Considering the versatility of Jackson, it probably was a strong opportunity. But the one item not a major part of Jackson’s bag of tricks is the finesse pass, which is what this play called for.

“You saw the play. It’s that close,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a game of inches. You saw the speech in, `Any Given Sunday,’ right? That’s football. It’s just that close.”

As is the entire AFC race.

Baltimore’s decision surprised its archrivals. And didn’t.

“I was a little surprised because I ran off the field,” said DE Cam Heyward, who is not on special teams. “But we called the timeout, bought me an extra couple of seconds. At first, I thought (Andrews) scored, because he had it in his hand and then he dropped it. But I mean, it’s just one or two plays that go your way.”

Harbaugh’s gamble was in character, according to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has gone up against the Ravens coach for nearly 14 seasons.

“You know what, coach Harbaugh, Miami (Ohio) guy, nothing surprises me,” Big Ben said. “And that’s why he’s, you know, I consider him a great football coach because he takes those chances and believes in his team, and as a player, I’m sure they love that belief in them.”

Fair enough, and who is to say the Ravens would have won a coin toss to start overtime, marched downfield and scored a touchdown to end it without putting their secondary on the field?

But the decision brings into focus just how difficult crunch time can be for coaches. There is no accepted manual on how to manage such situations. Many times, the gut feeling is the best approach.

Unfortunately, very few head coaches have the, well, guts to go with their gut. Far too many of them coach not to lose rather to win. Is there anything more frustrating than watching your team go into the prevent defense? Cliche warning: All the prevent defense does is prevent you from winning.

See what happened in Detroit, which is pretty emblematic of what the Vikings have gone through in 2021. A team talented enough to be high in the mix for the NFC wild-card spots, they fell to 5-7 in great part because they shut down the throttle. Minnesota added a two-point defeat to losses by eight, seven and four points; by three points in a pair of overtime games; and 34-33 at Arizona.

In pretty much handing the Lions (1-10-1) their initial victory of the season, the Vikings went into such a defensive shell, and offense-challenged Detroit went 75 yards in 1:50. Without a timeout.

Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown just beyond the goal line as time expired — with the Vikings’ defensive backs far too deep in the end zone.

Minnesota’s three-man rush backfired big time.

“In hindsight, we would have loved to have gotten more pressure on him,” coach Mike Zimmer said of Goff, “but I didn’t think we were covering very well. I thought we needed more people in coverage than we did up front. Obviously, that didn’t work.”

It very often doesn’t.

The lesson? It hurts more to be passive and lose than to be super aggressive and lose.

“Honestly if we would’ve converted the 2-point conversion we would’ve been having a different conversation right now,” said Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes. “Let’s be real. We’d be talking about how we found a way to win.

“At the end of the day they found a way to make one play and we didn’t. That’s what it came down to. That’s what these games are about, especially this late in the season. They made one extra play.”

___

AP Sports Writers Will Graves and Larry Lage, and freelancers Dave Hogg and Dan Scifo contributed.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reveals His Postgame Message To John Harbaugh

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect message to head coach John Harbaugh after the game against the Browns on Sunday night. Even though Baltimore won, Jackson struggled mightily as he threw for only 165 yards and one touchdown, but also threw four interceptions. He wasn’t seeing the field nearly...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Harbaugh Confirms Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “But we’ll go on with the guys we’ve got, and we have really good players that can step in and play. We’ll be ready to go.” Harbaugh said the team would spend the week determining who will take Humphrey’s place in coverage. “Some of it’s who you play, what the matchups are. We’ll...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Said About Tom Brady

Peyton Manning has been out of the National Football League for several years, but his (now playful) rivalry with Tom Brady remains. Earlier this week, the legendary NFL quarterback earned a new gig: Madden NFL ratings adjustor. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has one rating adjustment in...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prevent Defense#American Football#Steelers#Afc
FanSided

Former Steelers star has harsh words for Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Clark says it needs to be over for Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he absolutely credits him for helping him get a Super Bowl ring, Ryan Clark is out on Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. For as long as Roethlisberger was giving...
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow comments on T.J. Watt roughing him up after interception

Joe Burrow commented on T.J. Watt roughing him up a bit after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw an interception to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Of course, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a cool quote after he got roughed up a bit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt...
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy