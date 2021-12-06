ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ogden business owner arrested after ramming employee's truck

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
An Ogden business owner was arrested last week after police say he rammed an employee's truck after firing the man.

Sam Taylor Evans, 77, owner of the Sam T. Evans truck supply store, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving and assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Evans attempted to punch the employee during an altercation Friday before telling the man he was fired and needed to leave the property.

The victim told an Ogden police officer that Evans had fired the man "several times over the years that he had worked for him," so the employee left the property to let Evans "cool off" before planning on returning to talk to him.

While the victim drove around the area, Evans found him and allegedly rammed into the back of the man's truck with his own truck and attempted to do it two more times before driving off.

