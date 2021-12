Now that many people are vaccinated and comfortable gathering with loved ones once again, we wanted to share two cocktail recipes that can easily be pre-batched ahead of time for the fast approaching holiday and entertaining season. Not only do pre-batched cocktails keep holiday dinner guests from “helping” in the kitchen while you finish carving and plattering, but it more importantly affords you quality time with those very guests once the meal is underway. The trick to perfecting pre-batched cocktails: accounting for dilution. Typically when shaking or stirring a drink the ice melts to give you the right amount of dilution. However, when pre-batching you must account for this melting by adding a little water… the trick is how much! Below are 2 seasonal recipes that will perfectly complement your holiday menu flavors where we’ve figured it out for you. Happy Holidays!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO