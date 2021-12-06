ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JB's German Restaurant and Bakery now open in Corpus Christi

By Tim Griffin
 2 days ago
There's a new place to eat in Corpus Christi.

JB's German Restaurant and Bakery is officially open for business at 4141 S. Staples.

The grand opening was conducted on Sunday as their delectable array of sandwiches, baked goods and breakfast items were on display.

If this name seems familiar, it's because this restaurant first was located in Padre Island before moving to the city.

It spent the last decade there.

The owners say, their new place is like nothing else you'll find in town.

"We wanted to do something that nobody has," owner Brigitte Kazenmayer said. "There's no German food in town, there's no German food on the island, there's no German food in Corpus, there's no German food around. That's what made us come here to Texas, to Corpus Christi."

J.B.'s Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can check them out here on their website , Facebook and Instagram .

