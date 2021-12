A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $1 million was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket from the Jersey Cash 5 Friday, Dec. 3 drawing was sold at ShopRite of Lodi (Bergen County).

The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 09, 13, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02 .

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

