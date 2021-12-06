ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products over possible listeria contamination , the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday .

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., voluntarily recalled approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products after notifying the FSIS that product sampling showed positive Listeria monocytogen es results.

Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

The affected products include Alexander & Hornung branded fully cooked products as well as private label products made for retail customers, the company said. The products were produced on various dates .

The affected products carry the establishment number “EST.10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to retailers nationwide, the company said.

The St. Clair Shores company said in a press release that no illnesses or complaints have been reported in association with the products and that it initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis is an infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

The CDC says listeriosis risk is higher in people 65 years or older, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms of infection include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions or even death. In pregnant women, the infection can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. Infection in newborns can lead to serious illness or death.

The FSIS is urging consumers to refrain from consuming the affected products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the health regulatory agency said, adding that they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

