Business idea: Open a New Year's Eve dinner service!

By Marissa Sánchez

Why?

The climax of a Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve reunion is the exact moment when almost midnight arrives, the members of the family come to the table to begin enjoying a dinner specially prepared for the occasion.

The protocol of these events demands an impeccable table and a truly memorable meal. But not everyone has enough time to spend several hours preparing dinner. Less after the epic journey of Christmas shopping and the many commitments related to these dates.

Why not take advantage of this moment to undertake? It offers ready-to-go dinners, even at home, on Christmas Eve and the New Year taking advantage of and complying with the rules of healthy distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do not forget to comply with the hygiene rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic / Image: Depositphotos.com

How?

The objective of this type of business is to provide a ready-made dinner service specially prepared for this event. Ideally, you have two options for your customers: take away delivery and home delivery.

Although you can offer a wide variety of starters and sides, the main dish is usually turkey, accompanied by its respective filling and some salads. Another classic preparation is cod. So spend most of your time preparing these dishes.

The history of Christmas cooking is extremely rich. Each region and ethnic group prepares dishes with special characteristics and flavors. Take advantage of this to give a regional touch to the preparation of your dishes.

To accompany dinner, it is essential to think about drinks and dessert. In this event the punch is classic. As in so many dishes that have a foreign origin, Mexican cuisine has given this drink its own personality, and to tea with raisins and rum, it adds a large number of fruits of the time such as tejocotes, lime or guava.

While for dessert, buñuelos constitute a traditional dish that also acquires local features. Maybe don't forget it as a gift in your home deliveries.