ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Business idea: Open a New Year's Eve dinner service!

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhKeM_0dFM3NJs00

By Marissa Sánchez

Why?

The climax of a Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve reunion is the exact moment when almost midnight arrives, the members of the family come to the table to begin enjoying a dinner specially prepared for the occasion.

The protocol of these events demands an impeccable table and a truly memorable meal. But not everyone has enough time to spend several hours preparing dinner. Less after the epic journey of Christmas shopping and the many commitments related to these dates.

Why not take advantage of this moment to undertake? It offers ready-to-go dinners, even at home, on Christmas Eve and the New Year taking advantage of and complying with the rules of healthy distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3L0T_0dFM3NJs00

Do not forget to comply with the hygiene rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic / Image: Depositphotos.com

How?

The objective of this type of business is to provide a ready-made dinner service specially prepared for this event. Ideally, you have two options for your customers: take away delivery and home delivery.

Although you can offer a wide variety of starters and sides, the main dish is usually turkey, accompanied by its respective filling and some salads. Another classic preparation is cod. So spend most of your time preparing these dishes.

The history of Christmas cooking is extremely rich. Each region and ethnic group prepares dishes with special characteristics and flavors. Take advantage of this to give a regional touch to the preparation of your dishes.

To accompany dinner, it is essential to think about drinks and dessert. In this event the punch is classic. As in so many dishes that have a foreign origin, Mexican cuisine has given this drink its own personality, and to tea with raisins and rum, it adds a large number of fruits of the time such as tejocotes, lime or guava.

While for dessert, buñuelos constitute a traditional dish that also acquires local features. Maybe don't forget it as a gift in your home deliveries.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

New Year’s Eve Party at Estelle’s

For a chill New Year's Eve, settle in among the art deco vibes of Estelle's in Wicker Park. The late-night lounge will offer a midnight champagne toast and an all-inclusive drink package from 7:30pm to 12:30am—and if you get hungry, the bar's kitchen will remain open all night for comfort food eats.
RESTAURANTS
nhmagazine.com

Local New Year’s Eve Events

End the year with the little loved ones you spent it with. These events are great for the whole fam!. Children’s Museum New Year’s Celebration, December 31, Dover. A family favorite, this year’s event will feature a morning and afternoon session, and four “Countdowns to Midnight” at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Including noisemakers, a party hat craft and photobooth, the crowd will count backwards with wishes shared as the glitter ball drops. childrens-museum.org.
CELEBRATIONS
thelaurelofasheville.com

Isa’s French Bistro to Host New Year’s Eve Party

Isa’s French Bistro in downtown Asheville will host Midnight in Paris, a New Years’s Eve celebration, with two seatings Friday, December 31. A first seating will be held at 5 p.m. with a toast at 6 p.m., Parisian midnight. The meal will include a three-course prix fixe menu for $80 per person. A second seating will be at 8 p.m. and will feature a five-course prix fixe menu for $120 per person.
ASHEVILLE, NC
heystamford.com

The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s Christmas Eve Dinner

At The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s, we love Holidays, especially Christmas Eve! It is one of our favorite times to be with our customers. This Christmas Eve we are offering a SPECIAL MENU each meal includes an Appetizer, Garden Salad, Coffee & Dessert that JoAnn the owner has promised to create this year. The main course consists of choices from our award-winning Certified Angus Steaks, Lamb and Veal. Feast on Alaskan King Crab or our Signature Surf and Turf. Make your meal exceptional with the perfect wine pairing from our award-winning wine selection. Bring the whole family, we have special menus for the children too. One of our most popular Christmas classics is Zuppa Di Pesce as this too is one of our family recipes. Let our family take care of your family this Holiday Season. Also don’t forget to come and celebrate New Year’s Eve with us. We have an incredible night planned for you.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Business Idea#Cooking#Food Drink#Mexican#Acq
hipparis.com

Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve in Paris

Like August, Christmas and New Year’s Eve can be tricky times for finding restaurants that are open in Paris. Luckily, there are a select few that will be open on Christmas Eve (when the French typically celebrate), Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Some may have special menus, while others will stick with their usual. Here are some options:
RESTAURANTS
experiencescottsdale.com

Ring in New Year’s Eve 2022 in Scottsdale

This story will be updated as we receive more information. Check back for more details. The day has finally arrived: It’s time to say “goodbye” to 2021 and “hello” to 2022! From live music paired with gourmet meals to endless apps and great bubbly, here is a list of Scottsdale restaurants and bars where you can ring in the New Year. We can’t wait to celebrate the start of a New Year with you!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thebuzzmagazines.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration Cupcakes

Kathryn says, “This is a ridiculous recipe that could just as easily be made with a box of chocolate cake mix, meringue frosting of any kind, and some fun sprinkles! I had fun with it last year, but it isn’t for everyone!. Ingredients:. Cupcakes:. 1 cup sugar. 1 cup flour.
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenwichTime

7 New Year's Eve Business Ideas You Can Start This Week: Entrepreneur Special

Christmas is one of the favorite times of Mexicans. According to a survey by the research firm, De la Riva Group, among 800 people across the country, nine out of 10 celebrated Christmas last year. That means it was the most important celebration in Mexico, surpassing Mother's Day (79%) and Father's Day (57%).
ECONOMY
nashvilleguru.com

Champagne Campaign: Demonbreun New Year’s Eve

Champagne Campaign: Demonbreun New Year’s Eve is Friday, December 31, 2021, from 8:00pm to 2:30am at Tin Roof Demonbreun. Guests can listen to live music from the beloved band Jet Black and the Cadillacs! Upgrade to the VIP experience and also enjoy an all-inclusive drink package, access to the full venue, and music from DJ Khaos and DJ Moose! All guest will also receive a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight and all booth reservations will receive two complimentary bottles of champagne! General admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are $175. This event is 21 and over only.
MUSIC
myrecipes.com

10 Celebratory New Year's Eve Desserts

Ring in the New Year with some sweet treats. These desserts are just what you need for your countdown party. Make a wow-worthy Champagne cake, vibrant pomegranate-poached pears, or easy-to-eat bourbon balls. No matter which recipe you choose, it's sure to go well with a glass of bubbly.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Kick-off the Holidays with a Casual, Gift-Wrapping Dinner Party

Kick-off the Holidays with a Casual, Gift-Wrapping Dinner Party. Every December feels as though it goes more quickly than the last. With holiday preparations, family events, and end-of-year work responsibilities, the month seems to be booked up before it has begun, and the festive season flies by with scarcely a moment to enjoy it.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Festive Christmas Dinner Ideas

Every year when Christmastime rolls around, there’s always one question on our minds: What’s for dinner? Whether you eat it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether it’s dinner for two or a big gathering of loved ones, Christmas dinner is (almost) as important as Christmas morning — and we’ve got lots of ideas of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

How To Make Holiday Party Bartending a Group Activity

Pouring drinks is more fun when a crowd is involved.﻿. We’d wager that in the last 18 months, you taught yourself at least one new thing about making cocktails. Be it out of desperation or boredom, many of us who typically frequent bars found ourselves playing bartender at home, and now have a few new skills to show for it (skills that certainly come in handy during the holiday season). So when it’s time to host the holiday party this year, we’re advocating for getting all your friends a bit more involved to show off those new skills. Here’s how:
DRINKS
Time Out Global

New Year's Eve at Bluebird Chelsea

Feeling fancy? Celebrate the New Year in style at Bluebird Chelsea with an induldgent three-course dinner before the night descends into debauchery. The meal includes an amuse-bouche and a glass of Nyetimber cuvée, as well as options including shrimp toast with oscetra caviar, duck with beetroot, black berries, puntarella, and anchovy, and salted caramel truffles. If you'd rather just come for the party, you can enjoy a night of entertainment and booze from 9pm. Time to sort out that outfit!
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

New Year's Eve at Madison

The New Year's Eve celebrations last all day (and night) at Madison. Enjoy multiple courses with a special brunch served from 12 pm to 3 pm, featuring salmon tacos, sirloin steak, lobster benedict and maple brioche french toast. Later, Madison will be transformed into a winter wonderland with sparkling gold decor and a sleigh looking over the backdrop of St. Pauls for a ‘mega’ rooftop party. Hear live music, try a selection of canapés and toast to 2022 during this celebration, the first of its scale at Madison.
LIFESTYLE
toledocitypaper.com

New Year’s Eve Round Up

Most folks spent last New Year’s Eve hunkered down at home and are now ready to make up for the year of no parties. Here are some perfect ways to welcome 2022. For a traditional bash to ring in the new year, contact these spots. Celebrate in style with drinks,...
TOLEDO, OH
visitowensboro.com

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Owensboro

It’s safe to say that the past couple of years have not been the smoothest of rides, so looking ahead to the new year holds a lot more meaning these days. Whether the 2022 year will be better, worse or about the same as 2021 has yet to be seen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t hope for the best and have a little fun while doing it.
OWENSBORO, KY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy