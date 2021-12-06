ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists...

www.krqe.com

740thefan.com

Thousands demonstrate in Spain to end violence against women

MADRID (Reuters) – Chanting for gender equality and bearing purple banners, thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Thursday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid a crowd of mostly women advanced up one of the capital’s...
PROTESTS
AFP

French far-right pundit Zemmour expected to announce presidential run

French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour will announce on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year's election, his entourage said, adding another fiercely anti-immigration candidate to the field of challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron. The man sometimes described as "France's Trump", 63, made a dramatic entrance into politics in September when he began a nationwide book tour that served as thinly disguised campaigning. Though Zemmour has previously teased his ambitions, the official announcement will confirm that he believes he has the finances and backing to dislodge Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in next April's election. A member of his entourage told AFP on Monday that "a message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Omicron variant case found on French territory of Reunion

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion and six of his contacts are being tested, the government said on Tuesday. Official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingui said the person was a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

French Special Forces Deploying to Caribbean After Vaccine Mandate Riots

The French military and police are dispatching special forces units to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to quell five days of rioting over France’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the former colony “very explosive” after ugly scenes of burning, violence, and...
PROTESTS
Slipped Disc

French candidate adopts Beethoven to lead far-right campaign

The polemicist Eric Zemmour, who has displaced Le Pen as the far right challenger for the French presidency, uses the Allegretto of Beethoven’s seventh symphony to push his message of alienation – the alienation of French citizens in their own country. ‘La France is no longer La France, and the...
ELECTIONS
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views. The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon. The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, was moved to a bigger exhibition center in a northern suburb of the capital. The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour was being held Sunday in the French capital. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday, marching behind a banner reading “Paris will silence the far-right.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France's Zemmour injured after rally marred by fighting

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left lightly injured after being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday where fighting also broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.  Shortly after he started speaking, fighting broke out and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up with "No to Racism" written on their T-shirts. 
PROTESTS
Washington Post

France’s Merkel or Thatcher Moment? Not Quite

Valerie Pecresse, the French center-right’s pick to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year, describes herself as a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher. This is bold talk for a candidate currently polling at 10%, who looks set to fail even to make the run-off vote. The 54-year-old...
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Éric Zemmour, Far Right French Presidential Candidate, Put in Headlock at Violent Rally

A French far-right presidential candidate was grabbed by a crowd member who briefly put him in a headlock at his first political rally on Sunday. Éric Zemmour, who has previous racial hatred convictions and is on trial for describing unaccompanied child migrants as “thieves,” “killers,” and “rapists” on TV, has electrified the country’s presidential race since he entered it on an anti-migrant platform. Polls suggest either he or established National Front politician Marine Le Pen could face Emmanuel Macron in a run-off vote in next spring’s elections. Zemmour delivered an hour-long speech in which he said he would call his new party “Reconquest,” saying: “The reconquest is now underway. The reconquest of our economy, the reconquest of our security, the reconquest of our identity, the reconquest of our sovereignty, the reconquest of our country.” The violent rally saw Zemmour’s supporters throw chairs at anti-racism protestors. Five people were injured, reports said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

French far-right pundit enters race for presidency

PARIS (AP) — A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions officially entered the race for France’s presidency on Tuesday and warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views that have already shaken up the election campaign. The launch of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Letters: The French must understand that each successful Channel migrant attracts more to France

SIR – “Every migrant that leaves [French] shores is one less for the French to worry about,” writes Gordon Rayner. This is not true. Every migrant who successfully crosses the Channel encourages another to come into France. By failing to stop them leaving at Calais, the French authorities are ensuring a steady flow of entrants into France. They need to understand this.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Cox: French finance will take an electoral pause

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should have been what the French call “une évidence” – a no-brainer. Nearly a year ago, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO), a Quebec convenience store chain, offered to drop $20 billion in the land of its founders’ forebears to buy French grocer Carrefour (CARR.PA). The Quebecois promised to invest billions of euros in the business and not to fire anybody. Yet Gallic President Emmanuel Macron’s government dismissed the deal with a Jupiterian wave of the hand.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

(Reuters) – Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it...
PROTESTS
AFP

French media threaten to sue far-right Zemmour for using images

Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron. An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government,...
ELECTIONS

