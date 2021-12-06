ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Report: Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon to Become Miami's Next Coach

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gnkw_0dFM38AE00

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become the next coach at Miami.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become Miami's new coach, according to reports from Matt Zenitz of On3 and Jon Wilner of The Mercury News .

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated' s Ross Dellenger reported that Miami gave Cristobal a deadline of Monday at 12 p.m. ET to come to a decision.

Earlier Monday, Manny Diaz was fired as Hurricanes coach. Diaz, who coached the program for three years, finished with an overall mark of 21–15 and a 16–9 record in the ACC. His team finished 7–5 this past season and will play against Washington State in the Sun Bowl. There's been no announcement on the interim coach for the game.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reported Monday morning that Cristobal called for a meeting with his Oregon players just after Diaz's firing.

Cristobal has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Oregon and compiled a 35–13 record in Eugene. The program won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and '20. Before joining Oregon, Cristobal had stops at Alabama, Rutgers and Miami in assistant roles. He was also the head coach at FIU from '07–12.

Cristobal grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. Cristobal, 51, won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91.

Cristobal's move is yet another in what's been an eventful set of coaching changes in the college ranks the past few weeks. All eyes will now be on Oregon's opening, which should attract quite a few good candidates.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Eugene, OR
City
Miami, FL
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Oregon Football
Sports Illustrated

Report: Clemson's Tony Elliott Emerges as UVA's Top Pick for Head Coach

Less than a week after the abrupt resignation of Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia appears to be closing in on its next head coach. Clemson assistant Tony Elliott has reportedly emerged as the top candidate for the Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg. Elliott, currently the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Tigers, was on the Virginia campus today with his family, per SI's Pat Forde.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
Sports Illustrated

Report: Brent Venables Hires Rebels' Jeff Lebby as OC

While Lebby served as the Rebels offensive coordinator, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the lead play-caller for the Rebels' offense. Prior to Ole Miss, Lebby also gained experience as a secondary offensive coordinator at UCF under former Knights coach Josh Heupel in 19, helping to develop Dillon Gabriel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Mercury News#Acc#Oregonian#Pac 12#Rutgers#Fiu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports Illustrated

Bears to Start Justin Fields vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play Sunday vs. the Packers and will start for Chicago, the team announced Wednesday. Fields has been out since exiting the Bears' eventual 16–13 Week 11 loss to the Ravens with a rib injury. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has started each...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy