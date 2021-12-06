Report: Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon to Become Miami's Next Coach

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become the next coach at Miami.

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become Miami's new coach, according to reports from Matt Zenitz of On3 and Jon Wilner of The Mercury News .

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated' s Ross Dellenger reported that Miami gave Cristobal a deadline of Monday at 12 p.m. ET to come to a decision.

Earlier Monday, Manny Diaz was fired as Hurricanes coach. Diaz, who coached the program for three years, finished with an overall mark of 21–15 and a 16–9 record in the ACC. His team finished 7–5 this past season and will play against Washington State in the Sun Bowl. There's been no announcement on the interim coach for the game.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reported Monday morning that Cristobal called for a meeting with his Oregon players just after Diaz's firing.

Cristobal has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Oregon and compiled a 35–13 record in Eugene. The program won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and '20. Before joining Oregon, Cristobal had stops at Alabama, Rutgers and Miami in assistant roles. He was also the head coach at FIU from '07–12.

Cristobal grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. Cristobal, 51, won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91.

Cristobal's move is yet another in what's been an eventful set of coaching changes in the college ranks the past few weeks. All eyes will now be on Oregon's opening, which should attract quite a few good candidates.

