Driver leaving Christmas party ‘felt like dancing’ during DWI stop, Missouri cops say

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An arrest has been made in the abduction and killing of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary with assault. Andreae Lloyd was abducted on Dec. 7, 2021. (Courtesy: Facebook/Ashley Marie) Johnson is accused of going to Johnson’s place of work early Tuesday morning, attacking her, and dragging her into a white Honda Civic. The abduction was captured on surveillance video. Lloyd’s father, Arnold Lloyd, said police showed him the Ring camera video of the attack. “She opened the door for him. They attacked her, threw her down, put her...

MIAMI, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO