Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists...

740thefan.com

Thousands demonstrate in Spain to end violence against women

MADRID (Reuters) – Chanting for gender equality and bearing purple banners, thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Thursday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid a crowd of mostly women advanced up one of the capital’s...
AFP

France's Zemmour injured after rally marred by fighting

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left lightly injured after being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday where fighting also broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.  Shortly after he started speaking, fighting broke out and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up with "No to Racism" written on their T-shirts. 
Anne Hidalgo
Valérie Pécresse
Marine Le Pen
Yannick Jadot
Emmanuel Macron
Telegraph

Letters: The French must understand that each successful Channel migrant attracts more to France

SIR – “Every migrant that leaves [French] shores is one less for the French to worry about,” writes Gordon Rayner. This is not true. Every migrant who successfully crosses the Channel encourages another to come into France. By failing to stop them leaving at Calais, the French authorities are ensuring a steady flow of entrants into France. They need to understand this.
US News and World Report

France Sends More Police to Martinique to Quell COVID Unrest

PARIS (Reuters) - Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. Martinique, and before it the nearby island of Guadeloupe, has seen several days...
The Independent

Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of Utrecht

Thousands of people marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown measures.Holding balloons, umbrellas and banners, including ones that said: “It's not right,” protesters watched by a large police presence moved from a park into the city center without incident. Siebke Koopman said he was demonstrating against more than just the Dutch government's COVID-19 restrictions.”The privatization of the health care and education, the involvement in the international conflicts that are nothing to do with the Netherlands, I think we must have more decision rights in those things," he said. "I think...
France
Europe
Washington Post

France’s Merkel or Thatcher Moment? Not Quite

Valerie Pecresse, the French center-right’s pick to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year, describes herself as a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher. This is bold talk for a candidate currently polling at 10%, who looks set to fail even to make the run-off vote. The 54-year-old...
Reuters

Omicron variant case found on French territory of Reunion

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion and six of his contacts are being tested, the government said on Tuesday. Official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingui said the person was a...
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
AFP

French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour will announce on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year's election, his entourage said, adding another fiercely anti-immigration candidate to the field of challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron. The man sometimes described as "France's Trump", 63, made a dramatic entrance into politics in September when he began a nationwide book tour that served as thinly disguised campaigning. Though Zemmour has previously teased his ambitions, the official announcement will confirm that he believes he has the finances and backing to dislodge Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in next April's election. A member of his entourage told AFP on Monday that "a message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television.
Vice

French Special Forces Deploying to Caribbean After Vaccine Mandate Riots

The French military and police are dispatching special forces units to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to quell five days of rioting over France’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the former colony “very explosive” after ugly scenes of burning, violence, and...
abc17news.com

healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
