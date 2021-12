NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. She was outside the City Point Mall in Brooklyn, where a mix of people walked in with and without masks. Some were not aware that starting Monday a mask will be required to go inside. If businesses don’t enforce it, they could be fined $1,000. COVID VACCINE New...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO