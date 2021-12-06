ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Today in History: Today is Monday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcMO2_0dFM2G6a00
In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

On this date:

In 1790, Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.

In 1889, The Mark Twain novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” was first published in England under the title “A Yankee at the Court of King Arthur” (it was published in the U.S. under its more familiar name four days later).

In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

In 1917, some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. Finland declared its independence from Russia.

In 1922, the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State, came into force one year to the day after it was signed in London.

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.

In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.

In 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.

In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.

In 1998, in Venezuela, former Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez (OO’-goh CHAH’-vez), who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.

In 2007, President George W. Bush announced a plan to freeze interest rates on subprime mortgages held by hundreds of thousands of homeowners.

Ten years ago: Declaring the American middle class in jeopardy, President Barack Obama, speaking in Kansas, outlined a populist economic vision that would drive his reelection bid, insisting the United States had to reclaim its standing as a country in which everyone could prosper if provided “a fair shot and a fair share.” A suicide bomber slaughtered 56 Shiite worshippers and wounded more than 160 others outside a shrine in Afghanistan’s capital.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump officially announced he would nominate retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to be his defense secretary, bringing his pick onstage at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

One year ago: President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease. During a debate with her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of two Georgia runoff elections that would determine control of the Senate, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that Trump had lost reelection.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 85. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 83. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 80. Actor James Naughton is 76. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 76. R&B singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 75. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 73. Actor JoBeth Williams is 73. Actor Tom Hulce is 68. Actor Wil Shriner is 68. Actor Kin Shriner is 68. Actor Miles Chapin is 67.

Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 66. Comedian Steven Wright is 66. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 66. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 66. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 65. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 60. Actor Janine Turner is 59. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 59. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 54. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 51. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 50. Actor Colleen Haskell is 45. Actor Lindsay Price is 45. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 40. Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 37. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 32. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 30. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is 27.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor is bombed by Japan

On this day in 1941, more than 2,400 Americans were killed in a surprise military attack on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack was carried out by the Japanese Navy Air Service and struck a critical blow against the U.S. Pacific Fleet. President Franklin...
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
dallassun.com

US Remembers Pearl Harbor

'December 7, 1941 - a date which will live in infamy,' is how then-U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt described the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the American naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii. Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise strike on the U.S. Pacific Fleet that killed more than 2,400...
HONOLULU, HI
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madekwe
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tish Hinojosa
Person
Ray Lahood
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Kin Shriner
Person
Donald Trump
Army Times

Confidence in military continues to fall after Afghanistan withdrawal: survey

The American people are continuing to lose confidence in the military, according to a new survey published Wednesday, but more research will be necessary to dig into why. For the third year in a row, since it launched in 2018, the Reagan Institute’s national defense survey found a declining percentage of its 2,500 respondents who reported high confidence in the military, across political, gender, age and other demographics. The survey also has questions about confidence in Congress, the presidency, the Supreme Court, law enforce, the media and other institutions.
MILITARY
culinarybackstreets.com

Pacific Coast Food: An Insider’s Guide to L.A.’s "Russian Costco"

This beige-walled, gray-roofed supermarket, squeezed between razor wire-rimmed industrial warehouses and North Hollywood train tracks, isn’t much to look at. The name, Pacific Coast Food, fails to hint at what one may find inside: a nirvana of edible nostalgia for those who grew up in the Soviet Union and Communist Eastern Bloc.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC Chicago

Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he's glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subprime Mortgages#Congress#French#Norwegian#Canadian#Anglo#Vanguard Tv3#U S Steel#Carmichaels#The Rolling Stones#Altamont#House
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered on all public buildings half-staff from sunrise to sunset until Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor Senator Bob Dole. According to the State of Colorado's press release, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed in a statement about Senator Bob Dole's passing: “Thank The post Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kcpw.org

U.S.-China Relations in the Biden Era

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: March 31, 2021) — Today a panel discussion on what to expect of U.S.-China relations during the Biden administration, as well as the long history between the two nations and where we go from here. The United States and China are the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
TheConversationAU

This December is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union – how does an empire collapse?

Imagine that in 2023, in the fourth year of a pandemic that has exacerbated tensions and damaged the economy, after months of wrangling over internal borders and a sharp rise in the prestige of state premiers vis-à-vis the prime minister, the premiers of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia meet secretly and declare that the Commonwealth of Australia has effectively ceased to exist and the states will henceforth be independent nations. (Western Australia, let us imagine, has already proclaimed its independent sovereignty, with Tasmania and Queensland not far behind.) While the US Ambassador has prior warning of the premiers’...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
dallassun.com

Erosion of world democracies caused by U.S., its allies: Washington Post

NEW YORK, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia are not the main causes of the weakening of democracies around the world; rather, most of the backsliding has been caused by erosion within the world's democracies themselves, including the United States and many of its allies, reported The Washington Post last week in its Outlook column.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Playing Catchup to China's New Hypersonic Threat

WASHINGTON — China’s successful demonstration of a hypersonic glide vehicle — a weapon that is boosted to space, orbits the Earth and reenters the atmosphere before it strikes a target — is a “disruptive technology” designed to overmatch the U.S. military, Mike Griffin, former undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said Nov. 30.
MILITARY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy