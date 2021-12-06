ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's introduce a Kid to fishing

If you have or know someone who has a kid 6-16 years old who has an interest in...

Fishing Brings Kids Close to Stranger

William “Big Will” Dunn went fishing 11 years ago and it changed his life. He saw a kid who was struggling to figure out how to fish and started showing anger. Big Will went over and introduced himself to 8 year old, Cameron Delong, and his mom. He asked if he could show Cameron how to fish and soon found out the frustration was because he did not have a father figure in his life to show him how to fish. That meeting has turned into a non-profit called “Take a Kid Fishing, Inc”. Big Will has taken thousands of kids fishing on Saturdays in Clearwater, Florida and has witnessed huge changes in all of them, but mostly in his own heart. Find out more about “Take a Kid Fishing, Inc” HERE.
For Safety’s Sake Don’t Do This: Let A Clueless Dad Take A Kid Climbing

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. My partner and I were approaching the base of Whitehorse Ledge when I noticed a father and son team just ahead. Their harnesses still had tags. As we got closer, we saw the kid carefully sliding down the slab on his butt from about 30 feet up. Once he was on the ground, I could see that he was tied in via a biner on his belay loop with about 10 half hitches. The dad saw our rack and said, “You guys have a lot of stuff, you must be pretty good at this.” He then asked how you get the rope up to the anchor. We pointed out an old slung tree and explained how to build a safe anchor. The message didn’t make it through; he asked us if we could take his rope up and wrap it around the back of the tree. We then explained why that was a bad idea. He was quick to suggest that we cut off a piece of his brand new climbing rope for an anchor and tried to hand us two new lockers that he would leave behind at the end of the day with it. We ultimately explained that we would not build an anchor for him, and that he’d be putting his son’s safety at risk with his inexperience. At that point he understood and packed up his gear.—Kyle and Jake, via email.
Deep Patch Reef Snappers

Beautiful catch of fish. I hope you marked that rock pile. Watch out next time you go, I may be hiding in one of your compartments.
Tips for Sight Fishing on Structure & Shorelines

Fish are creatures of habit, and as you spend more time looking for and locating, gamefish, you’ll find that areas or scenarios that produce fish in one area will also hold fish in another, so that as you encounter these little nuances in the fishing environment your senses become naturally heightened as you search out the fish that should be in the area.
PE 12/9 REPORT

Said no weed but did get 1 skippy.Then went deep dropping. got Rosefish and called it a day.
Coastal Bend kids go 'Fishing for Smiles'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the blustery day out Saturday, but a group of fishing enthusiasts, along with Old Saint Nick himself, braved the wind to bring some happiness to kids out along the seawall. This is the sixth year “Fishing for Smiles” has given fishing gear...
Offshore Bottom Fishing 3/5

It's been a while since I posted a report on here... So we got up early Saturday morning, and the Mayport boat ramp kinda looked like snapper season. We ran out in the dark, across a flat ocean, w/ the other boats. We stopped nearshore to find bait, but failed to get any. We ran further out to BR, and had it all to ourselves for about an hour. Our goal was to find some of those winter cobia. We did catch a couple of really short cobes, and had more little guys swim up to the boat. We just couldn't find any keepers. The water temp was 72 degrees. We did manage to put a decent mess of stringer fish in the boat. We ran to the south, and no cobia. We ran inshore and found some seabass. It was a long fun day, and next time we'll find those cobia.
What live bait bucket/cooler system is everyone using?

Just moved to SWFL and for shore fishing, I see everyone with buckets and coolers w aerators to keep their shrimp and baitfish alive. As I don't have a boat, I am looking for a similar set ups, but looking for recommendations. I currently have 2 bubble boxes and two...
10 Things to Let Kids Pay for Themselves

Raising kids who are financially savvy should be every parent’s goal, and one way to do that is to require children to pay for some of their own purchases from an early age. While every family has their own philosophy, as a mom of five children who are ages 8 to 22, I’ve found that it’s best to let kids pay for the following items themselves.
EGRET 167, Cream Puff, no affiliation!!!!!

There is an absolute cream puff listed on The Hull Truth with a great price. Just wanted to throw it out there and help someone out there. My apologies if this is not allowed. I told him to list it here on the Florida Sportsman Forum.
Hunting Leases or Clubs

Woods-n-Water used to have a decent classified section. Also GON will also sometimes list FL clubs. People used to list clubs on here but then they would get attacked about their rules or dues or something stupid and we don't see many people listing clubs here. West central is a...
Feral Cat Holds His Foster Mom's Hand | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Feral cat kept trying to bite his foster mom until she figured out why he was upset...and he decided to hold her hand ♥️. To see more of Marcia's rescue work, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/marciaseager. Special thanks to SOS Prairie Rescue for helping take care of...
Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
