Let's introduce a Kid to fishing

It's been a while since I posted a report on here... So we got up early Saturday morning, and the Mayport boat ramp kinda looked like snapper season. We ran out in the dark, across a flat ocean, w/ the other boats. We stopped nearshore to find bait, but failed to get any. We ran further out to BR, and had it all to ourselves for about an hour. Our goal was to find some of those winter cobia. We did catch a couple of really short cobes, and had more little guys swim up to the boat. We just couldn't find any keepers. The water temp was 72 degrees. We did manage to put a decent mess of stringer fish in the boat. We ran to the south, and no cobia. We ran inshore and found some seabass. It was a long fun day, and next time we'll find those cobia.
