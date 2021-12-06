Let's introduce a Kid to fishing

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. My partner and I were approaching the base of Whitehorse Ledge when I noticed a father and son team just ahead. Their harnesses still had tags. As we got closer, we saw the kid carefully sliding down the slab on his butt from about 30 feet up. Once he was on the ground, I could see that he was tied in via a biner on his belay loop with about 10 half hitches. The dad saw our rack and said, “You guys have a lot of stuff, you must be pretty good at this.” He then asked how you get the rope up to the anchor. We pointed out an old slung tree and explained how to build a safe anchor. The message didn’t make it through; he asked us if we could take his rope up and wrap it around the back of the tree. We then explained why that was a bad idea. He was quick to suggest that we cut off a piece of his brand new climbing rope for an anchor and tried to hand us two new lockers that he would leave behind at the end of the day with it. We ultimately explained that we would not build an anchor for him, and that he’d be putting his son’s safety at risk with his inexperience. At that point he understood and packed up his gear.—Kyle and Jake, via email.

