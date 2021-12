Geisinger chief Dr. Jaewon Ryu says he regrets losing 153 employees over the health system’s vaccination mandate. But he’s pleased with the end result. “Believe it or not, we gained many hundreds of folks back into our workforce because we have fewer of our employees out on quarantine,” said Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO, on Wednesday. “We think it has actually added people into our work environment and not taken away.”

