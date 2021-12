Thompson’s Station Middle is presenting the world premiere of The Upstander’s Guide to Adventuring December 3-4. The play, written by TSMS theater director Katie Boothe, tells the story of five children who become unlikely friends through a role-playing game. When one of them gets bullied, the group becomes inspired by their fantasy characters to become real-life heroes. With stage combat, an 80’s flair and a large ensemble cast, this is one show that is sure to have something for everyone.

THOMPSON'S STATION, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO