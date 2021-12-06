ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Enchanting Winter Wonderland Just Opened In NYC

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
 7 days ago

Ring in the holidays at Watermark’s winter wonderland! The outdoor seasonal experience is now open at Pier 15 NYC, and you can get your tickets here.

Who would say no to jolly holiday treats and seasonal films on a jumbo screen, overlooking a breathtaking NYC skyline? At Watermark Winter Wonderland, you’ll get all of it and more. Step into a 7,500 square ft. outdoor winter wonderland , where holiday treats and experiences await!

This winter wonderland is now open in NYC!

Across the Illuminated Wonderland Tunnel, scenic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges guide you to a comforting holiday experience. Delicious foods and beverages inspired by the season will immerse you in the magic of Christmas.

Indulge in warm treats at the ‘make your own s’mores’ section, titillate your taste buds with some cheese fondue, and make the yuletide gay as you sip on seasonal cocktails. But be careful, Watermark Bar’s spiked hot chocolate “tends to lead to socializing!” (Watermark Winter Wonderland)

Discover Winter Wonderland’s holiday-themed yumminess!

As you look over the magical NYC skyline, snuggle up with your loved ones by Watermark Winter Wonderland’s jumbo screen. The huge screen shows merry movies all season long, the perfect opportunity to make Christmas memories with the people you love. So, carry that spiked hot cocoa over to this outdoor wonderland and dive into a holiday experience like no other…

Get tickets to this winter wonderland here!

Watermark Winter Wonderland

December 6th, 2021 – February 28th, 2022 Starting at $20 Tickets

Secret NYC

Everything You Need To Know About SantaCon’s Manhattan Takeover This Weekend

SantaCon is debatably the most popular NYC bar crawl of the year, with droves of visitors entering the city for the all-day drinking spectacle. And though it was canceled last year due to COVID (much to many New Yorkers’ delight…drunk Santas in the streets are not super fun for locals), it will be back this year. So yes, expect to see tons of Santas roaming around the city this weekend!
MANHATTAN, NY
