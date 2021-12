The New England Patriots made it six straight victories as they saw off the Tennessee Titans 36-13 at Gillette Stadium to sit 8-4 at the top of AFC East.The Titans, still without key man Derrick Henry following his foot surgery, suffered a second successive loss, having looked to be in the game as they trailed only 16-13 at half-time.Patriots’ rookie quarterback Mac Jones delivered a solid performance with two touchdown passes, completing 23 passes for 310 yards, while the defence also produced four turnovers.SIX IN A ROW. pic.twitter.com/pRR2T4iEc2— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2021Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns as...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO