New York to mandate Covid vaccines for all private sector workers

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- All private sector employers in New York City will now be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate by December 27, the city's mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday. This new move, which De Blasio announced Monday on MSNBC, means everyone who works in the city will...

