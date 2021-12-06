Man pinned under car after rollover crash in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews worked to push a car off a man following a pursuit and crash on state Route 56 in Carmel Valley.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle in San Marcos.

However, the car drove away, leading deputies on a high-speed chase from state Route 78 to Interstate 15, and then onto westbound SR-56.

At points during the pursuit, the car reached speeds between 100-110 MPH, law enforcement officials said.

The chase came to an end when the car lost control near Carmel Valley Road and rolled over. One person was ejected and then became trapped under the vehicle.

Responding firefighters and deputies worked together to lift the car so the man could be freed.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Two other people in the car suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on arrests or what charges they could possibly be facing.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.