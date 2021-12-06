THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions explain how the passing attack found the deep ball against Vikings

Here's a line you don't see after many Lions games: Jared Goff literally was perfect well into the second quarter while leading 14-6 in what became an embarrassing 29-27 upset loss for the Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday. He was 9-for-11 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. While going 0-10-1 in his first 11 starts with Detroit, Goff was 5-for-23 on passes traveling at least 21 yards. He threw four of those in the first half Sunday, completing three for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tight end T.J. Hockenson's 25-yard catch set up a touchdown and a 7-6 lead. Tight end Brock Wright had a 23-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. And Kalif Raymond had a 28-yarder to set up a field goal and a 20-6 halftime lead. "They hit us on some over routes in the first half, we turned the tight end [Wright] loose on a route," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "We had to change some things up at halftime, but we didn't start the game well enough to really play as well as we could."

