NFL

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions explain how the passing attack found the deep ball against Vikings

detroitlions.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn victory, Dan Campbell and Lions give voice to Oxford shooting victims — 'Those names will never be forgotten'. MMQB: T.J. Watt Explains How the Steelers Did Just Enough to Beat the Ravens (Subscription Required) Albert Breer – MMQB. December 6, 2021. Peter King – NBC Sports. December 6,...

www.detroitlions.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Christen Harper? Age and career of Jared Goff's girlfriend explored

Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper, posted a video reacting the Lions’ victory against the Vikings on Sunday 5 December 2021, so fans now want to know more about her, including her age and career. Their victory in nearly a year, the Detroit Lions ended their 364-day loss streak after Jared...
NFL
detroitlions.com

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Run punch: The one-two punch in the Lions' running game has been mostly one punch the last two games because of a shoulder injury that sidelined D'Andre Swift halfway through last week's loss to Chicago. He had three carries for no yards before going out. Jamaal Williams took over and rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries vs. the Bears and 71 on 17 carries in Sunday's win over the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara.
NFL
detroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more. Players and coaches talked all week about needing to learn how to finish games to notch that first victory. Sunday, they finally figured it out, putting together an epic two-minute drive, culminating in an 11-yard Jared Goff to Amon-Ra-St. Brown touchdown as time expired, to give the Lions a 29-27 come-from-behind win for their first victory of the season.
NFL
New York Post

Lions get first win of season after stunning finish against Vikings

DETROIT — The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Five extra points: Jared Goff was perfect in helping Lions grab early lead against Vikings

Here's a line you don't see after many Lions games: Jared Goff literally was perfect well into the second quarter while leading 14-6 in what became an embarrassing 29-27 upset loss for the Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday. He was 9-for-11 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. While going 0-10-1 in his first 11 starts with Detroit, Goff was 5-for-23 on passes traveling at least 21 yards. He threw four of those in the first half Sunday, completing three for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tight end T.J. Hockenson's 25-yard catch set up a touchdown and a 7-6 lead. Tight end Brock Wright had a 23-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. And Kalif Raymond had a 28-yarder to set up a field goal and a 20-6 halftime lead. "They hit us on some over routes in the first half, we turned the tight end [Wright] loose on a route," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "We had to change some things up at halftime, but we didn't start the game well enough to really play as well as we could."
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

5 Detroit Lions game ball candidates vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions eked out their first win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in a thriller. There were plenty of bright spots to celebrate, but first, our game ball standings for the season:. Week 1 Game Ball winner: Penei Sewell. Week 2 winner: T.J. Hockenson. Week 3 winner: D’Andre Swift.
NFL
detroitlions.com

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

The Detroit Lions are a better team than they were a week ago, a month ago, and certainly 13 weeks ago when the San Francisco 49ers steamrollered them before two late touchdowns put some cosmetic gloss on a 41-33 loss. The Lions are better because they played better overall in...
NFL
detroitlions.com

FOUR DOWNS: Breaking down the Lions' game-winning drive

Good teams are able to overcome mistakes and give themselves a chance to win. The Lions obviously haven't done enough of that this season, but after consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter in which Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over, giving Minnesota an opportunity to take a late lead, Goff had one minute and 50 seconds to atone for his mistakes.
NFL
detroitlions.com

NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

Flu season is here and the bug has struck Allen Park and the Detroit Lions. The Lions are dealing with a number of cases of the flu within their locker room, including quarterback Jared Goff, who worked remotely Wednesday. "I'm actually feeling good," Goff told reporters gathered around a computer...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Film review: Vikings pass defense problems started even before Lions' game-winning drive

Safety Harrison Smith offered a blunt assessment after the Vikings' 29-27 loss to the previously winless Lions on Sunday, which could be interpreted as a description of everything from their individual coverage to their collective approach as Lions quarterback Jared Goff marched 75 yards for a touchdown in 110 seconds.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

detroitlions.com

5 things to watch: Lions at Broncos

The Detroit Lions are looking to make it two wins in a row today as they square off against the Broncos in Denver. For Denver, today's matchup is an important one as they try to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture. The Broncos are 6-6 and a game out of the last playoff spot in the AFC. Their players talked all week about treating today's game like a playoff game. The Lions will try to play spoiler for a second straight week.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL

