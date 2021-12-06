ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

High School In CT In Lockdown After Report Of Firearm Inside Building

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
A high school in Connecticut was put in lockdown after there was a report of a possible firearm inside the building, a district official announced.

In New Haven County, Wilbur Cross High School went into lockdown protocols on Monday, Dec. 6 as police responded to the building to investigate the threat, which included a report of a gun in the building.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

No additional information has been released by police or the school district.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

