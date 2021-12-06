Police responding to call about Lower Nazareth man in detox distress find pot-growing operation, guns

Police responding to a call about a man apparently in distress as he detoxed from drugs found a marijuana-growing operation in his house, along with a half-dozen firearms that included untraceable “ghost guns,” the Northampton County district attorney’s office said.

Justin Hutson, 28, of Lower Nazareth Township was arraigned Monday morning on drug and firearms offenses and sent to Northampton County Jail under $150,000 bail.

According to a statement from District Attorney Terry Houck, Hutson was at his home on the 4100 block of Newburg Road on Saturday night after being treated for a methamphetamine overdose the day before. He was acting out and incoherent, so his wife called for help, Houck said.

Officers from the Colonial Regional Police Department, who had Hutson taken to the hospital for treatment, smelled marijuana in the house and saw a black canvas indoor greenhouse equipped with lamps and an exhaust system.

Houck said police obtained consent to search from Hutson’s wife and found four marijuana plants in the greenhouse, 15 plastic vacuum-sealed bags containing a large amount of marijuana and 35 small bags containing marijuana, along with scales, packing materials and other paraphernalia.

The firearms, which were in a safe, included three shotguns, a handgun, an AR-15 pistol and an unknown caliber pistol, Houck said. The latter two weapons were “ghost guns,” which are built partly from kits and are untraceable because they have no serial numbers.

All the firearms, except one registered to Hutson’s wife, had either no registered owner or no serial number, Houck said. Hutson is barred from possessing firearms because he was convicted in 2012 of felony burglary and theft.

Huston was charged with five counts of illegal firearm possession, two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Colonial Regional police acted quickly in investigating and arresting in this case,” Houck said. “Not only did they discover a drug selling operation, but untraceable guns were recovered that, if put in circulation, could have had disastrous results.”