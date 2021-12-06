Defense pins blame on ex in murder of Montgomery County snake breeder

Watch the first day of the trial live in the player below.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Lawyers for a woman accused of killing her snake breeder husband in Montgomery County blamed Ben Renick's death on his wife's ex-boyfriend during opening statements in her murder trial Monday.

The murder case against Lynlee Renick is being heard in Boone County on a change of venue. The nine women and five men on the jury, including alternates, were brought in over the weekend from Clay County. She is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Defense attorney Tim Hesemann in his opening statements said Lynlee Renick's ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, was solely responsible for the killing and is trying to save himself by pinning blame on her. The defense concedes that Lynlee Renick was with Humphrey and another woman accused in the killing -- Ashley Shaw -- on the day Ben Renick was killed. However, Hesemann argued Lynlee Renick was shocked by the killing and was not in the house when her husband was fatally shot.

Prosecutors say Shaw came up with a plan to kill Ben Renick for money after Lynlee Renick's spa, where Shaw worked, started having financial struggles. They enlisted Humphrey, who has a history of drug abuse and violence, to help, prosecutor Kelly King said. Humphrey initially denied being involved before telling investigators Lynlee Renick pulled the trigger, King said.

After opening statements, the state began calling witnesses including the Renicks' babysitter, a dispatcher, and a sheriff's deputy and coroner from Montgomery County.

Prosecutors say Lynlee shot and killed her husband on their Montgomery County property on June 8, 2017. Before his death in early 2017, Ben Renick was in the process of selling his snake breeding business for $1.2 million.

Shaw reached a deal with prosecutors and was not charged in the murder.

A jury found Lynlee Renick's ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey guilty of first-degree murder for helping with the murder in October. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2022.

