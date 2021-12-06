ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway, NY

Saratoga Sheriff: Amsterdam woman stabbed Galway resident in neck with knife

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436t40_0dFM0KZ400
Cassandra C. Morsellino - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

GALWAY – An Amsterdam woman broke into a Galway home and stabbed the resident in the neck with a knife, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The victim suffered injuries described as serious, but officials said they are not expected to be life-threatening.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Cassandra C. Morsellino, 30, of Milton Avenue, Amsterdam, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count each of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

She is accused of working with a man to illegally enter the residence intending to commit a theft, officials said. In the process, Morsellino is accused of assaulting the resident, officials said.

The victim and the suspects knew each other, officials said. The investigation remained ongoing Monday and further arrests are expected.

Morsellino was arraigned and ordered held without bail. She is due back in court later.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the state police Forensic Identification Unit.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Documents shed light on harrowing effort to save mother, children; Duanesburg murder case sent to gr...

Categories: News, Saratoga County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0dFM0KZ400

List of the Best Financial Advisor Firms Is Out

SmartAsset

The First Ladies Were Just Ranked (You'll Never Guess Who's #1)

MoneyWise.com

Historians Just Ranked All The U.S. Presidents (#1 Will Surprise You)

MoneyWise.com

Here's Who Actually Makes Costco Kirkland Products (#2 Will Surprise You)

MoneyWise.com

$119 "Hear Assist" Device is Taking The Country By Storm

Hearing Breakthrough

Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Shocking)

MoneyWise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Galway, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Resident#Saratoga Sheriff#Saratoga County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
103
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy