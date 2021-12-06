Saratoga Sheriff: Amsterdam woman stabbed Galway resident in neck with knife

Cassandra C. Morsellino - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

GALWAY – An Amsterdam woman broke into a Galway home and stabbed the resident in the neck with a knife, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The victim suffered injuries described as serious, but officials said they are not expected to be life-threatening.

Cassandra C. Morsellino, 30, of Milton Avenue, Amsterdam, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count each of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

She is accused of working with a man to illegally enter the residence intending to commit a theft, officials said. In the process, Morsellino is accused of assaulting the resident, officials said.

The victim and the suspects knew each other, officials said. The investigation remained ongoing Monday and further arrests are expected.

Morsellino was arraigned and ordered held without bail. She is due back in court later.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the state police Forensic Identification Unit.

Documents shed light on harrowing effort to save mother, children; Duanesburg murder case sent to gr...

Categories: News, Saratoga County

