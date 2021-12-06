ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Beloved Santa Clara restaurant closing means owners must leave US

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LZMd_0dFM0JgL00

The pandemic has not only forced the owners of a popular South Bay restaurant to close their business – but also to leave the country, according to a report from KPIX .

John and Sunny Seo have owned El Camino Mongolian Barbeque restaurant in Santa Clara since 2005, and it has become "a local institution," the station said.

The restaurant has four stars on Yelp , with over 1,200 reviews.

"They always have the freshest meat and veggies! I've been coming to this place with my boyfriend since we were in high school! They never disappoint and would always have amazing service," one reviewer named Mariela wrote on Sunday.

"I love this place. My husband and I have been going here since we first got together back in like 2007 … Whenever we have friends who are new to the area we always like the bring them here," Yelp user Nicole wrote last month.

However, the renowned restaurant will close on December 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Seo told KPIX that business decreased by 70% in 2020 and this year it’s down 50% from pre-pandemic levels. The decline in business combined with the rising labor and food costs made it impossible to continue to stay open with the restaurant losing money every month.

In addition, Johnny and Sunny Seo are staying in the United States on an investor E-2 Visa , which allows immigrants "to be admitted to the United States when investing a substantial amount of capital in a U.S. business." Since the Seo's are closing their business, they must return to their home country of South Korea in the next 90 days or else they’ll be arrested or deported, the station reported.

John Seo said he would prefer to stay in the country if given the choice. He added that even though he's sad, he’s still "reached the American dream" and has no regrets because his adult son and daughter have successful careers in the U.S.

Seo told KPIX that he hopes someone buys the restaurant, the recipes and continues the business.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Clara, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Clara, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Santa Clara, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Santa Clara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#South Bay#Food Drink#Kpix#El Camino Mongolian#Barbeque#Visa#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy