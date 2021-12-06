Penns Grove mother stabbed her 5-month-old daughter to death, prosecutors say

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 26-year-old Salem County mother has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Police responded to a 911 call late Friday night that had an “audible disturbance” in the background. When officers arrived at the Penns Grove home, they say Kristhie Alcazar was arguing with another person.

Authorities also found the body of Alcazar’s infant daughter with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Several knives were taken into evidence from the scene.

The infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

The child’s father was not there at the time of the stabbing, police say, and no one else was injured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.