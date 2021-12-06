ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

Penns Grove mother stabbed her 5-month-old daughter to death, prosecutors say

By Rachel Kurland
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vyD8_0dFM0DNz00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 26-year-old Salem County mother has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Police responded to a 911 call late Friday night that had an “audible disturbance” in the background. When officers arrived at the Penns Grove home, they say Kristhie Alcazar was arguing with another person.

Authorities also found the body of Alcazar’s infant daughter with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Several knives were taken into evidence from the scene.

The infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

The child’s father was not there at the time of the stabbing, police say, and no one else was injured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penns Grove, NJ
City
Salem, NJ
Penns Grove, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stab Wounds#Kyw Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy