ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Affordable foldable OPPO phone tipped right around the corner

By JC Torres
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuGaG_0dFLzlHE00

Samsung clearly wants to make foldable devices mainstream, and, at the moment, it has a bit of a monopoly in that niche market. There are other options, of course, but Huawei’s Mate X2 and Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold aren’t as widely available outside of China, and Royole’s FlexPai 2 appearing in the wild is practically unheard of. Those won’t be the only players in the foldable smartphone arena soon, however, and after years of teasing, OPPO might finally dive into the fray as early as next week.

OPPO/Weibo

The dream of foldable and flexible phones has been around for years, perhaps prompted by Samsung’s vision almost a decade ago. Everyone definitely seemed interested in the prospect, but few actually followed through to make it a reality. Even fewer have actually succeeded, as the market seems to be quite slow to warm up to the idea of these unorthodox mobile devices.

OPPO dabbled in foldable phones just as long, with the appearance of a clunky prototype back in 2016. That device looked more like a gigantic Galaxy Z Flip or a Surface Duo that only had a single, foldable screen. In early 2019, it teased a working prototype of its foldable phone but decided at the last moment not to show it at Mobile World Congress that year, and probably for a good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WH27L_0dFLzlHE00
Zaeke

The prototype OPPO revealed was similar to the Huawei Mate X and the Royole FlexPai, sporting an “outie” design where the screen folded outward. While a bit more economical in terms of having just one screen, it seems that the durability risks were too high a cost to pay in the long run. Both Huawei and Royole ditched that design in favor of an “innie” fold like the Galaxy Z Fold.

According to MyFixGuide, OPPO’s actual foldable phone will also be an “innie.” It might be the “OPPO Find N” that was recently seen at a Chinese certification as the OPPO PEUM00. If the stars and planets align, this phone might actually debut before the year is over.

OPPO has scheduled its annual INNO DAY on December 14 and 15, with the second day reserved for a “New Flagship Product Launch Event.” Some believe it might announce the OPPO Find X4 there, but hopes are running high it would be the company’s foldable phone instead. Both OPPO and Vivo have been rumored to launch foldable devices this year, ushering what could be the next generation of more accessible and more mainstream foldable phones.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

OPPO Retractable Camera wants to fix wobbly phones

Camera bumps have become a point of distinction for smartphones these days rather than just a functional part of the design. A mobile camera’s design is defined and constrained by the sensors and lenses they hold inside, which often results in bulky constructions that jut out from a phone’s body. That, in turn, gives the phone an uneven back that presents certain usability problems. While work continues on shrinking those hardware components, OPPO is presenting an interesting solution that makes at least one of those big cameras move in and out of the body like a ’90s point-and-shoot camera.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Google brings Family Bell and BMW Digital Key to Android smartphones

To help you get more out of the upcoming holidays, Google is rolling out a few features that, while not entirely new, are making their first appearances on Android. The features cover a variety of categories, including new widgets to make an Android smartphone’s home screen more useful, simplified reminders for the entire family, and even the ability to lock and unlock certain cars with a Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Razer made a Snapdragon G3x handheld to show us Qualcomm’s gaming vision

Since Nintendo put games in consumers pockets with the Game & Watch, gamers have been seeking the ideal mobile gaming machine. From the Nintendo Game Boy to the Sega Game Gear on forward to the NVIDIA SHIELD and the Nintendo Switch, we’ve been seeing the same basic idea played over and over again. The next entry in this device category comes from both Qualcomm and Razer. On one hand we have the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, a “new category of gaming devices” – on the other, we have a device built with all the best bits of that platform in mind, made by Razer.
VIDEO GAMES
SamMobile

Samsung’s alleged plans for the foldable market in 2022 extend beyond phones

Samsung Display teased the future of flexible OLED screens with the launch of a new website earlier this week. The portal confirms Samsung’s dedication to exploring new form factors powered by flexible display technology, including slideable and rollable devices. Some of these concepts could become reality next year, at least according to a new rumor that also claims to shed some light on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#Foldable Smartphone#Design#Mi Mix Fold#Mobile World Congress#Myfixguide#Chinese
CNET

Galaxy S21 FE rumors: Samsung's affordable phone could come in 4 snazzy colors

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE, which was unwrapped around this time last year, offered a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. And its successor, which will likely be called the Galaxy S21 FE, could debut in January. As we wait for the phone's arrival, the rumor mill continues to churn. The latest buzz from German blog WinFuture, shared on Twitter by Roland Quandt, shows images of Samsung's new phone in black, white, pink and green.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO’s first Dimensity 920 phone coming soon, specifications leaked

In August, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 920 chipset along with the Dimensity 810 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are the only phones available in the market that are powered by the Dimensity 920. A reliable tipster from China has tipped the specifications of the OPPO’s first Dimensity 920 SoC phone. Unfortunately, the leak has no information on the marketing name of the device.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Both HUAWEI and OPPO to launch a foldable smartphone by the end of 2021

It's almost the end of the year, and it seems like there's nothing much exciting left for the smartphone industry, except the new Qualcomm 4nm chip and the first smartphone to use it, Xiaomi 12. However, this latest information might bring a plot twist to the story. According to it, HUAWEI and OPPO are each dropping a foldable device by the end of 2021.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Oppo’s upcoming foldable phone could be called the Find N series

It seems like the foldable smartphone market might be seeing increasing competition soon as Oppo and Huawei are rumored to be working on new foldable handsets. Now, a new report has suggested that Oppo’s upcoming foldable device will apparently be a part of the Find N series. According to known...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
soyacincau.com

Oppo Find N 5G: Is this Oppo’s challenger to Samsung foldables?

There’s been a lot of speculation for some time now that Oppo are planning to launch a foldable smartphone. We’ve seen their prototypes before of course, with even a rollable smartphone being showcased, but so far none of these have hit the shelves as an actual product. However, according to...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oppo’s first foldable phone likely to be named Oppo Find N 5G

The foldable smartphone market has been a virtual monopoly of Samsung, largely due to its aggressive approach in a super-premium market. However, in recent times other brands began working on foldable devices and Oppo's device was spotted on a patent website recently. Now, a tipster claims it will be called Oppo Find N 5G.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO foldable smartphone’s display, camera specs leak

OPPO is long-rumored to launch a foldable smartphone. A report from a few days back revealed that this phone will make its debut in December. Now, a tipster sheds some details on the handset’s displays and cameras. According to Digital Chat Station, the first-ever foldable smartphone from OPPO will feature...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OPPO & Huawei To Unveil New Foldable Phones Before Year-End

It’s almost December, and we won’t get many new phones in 2022. Well, it seems like two new foldable smartphones are coming, though. According to some new info, both OPPO and Huawei will announce their foldable phones before year-end. First, a tipster hinted that new foldables are coming. Ice Universe...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and you can already get early deals on OLED TVs, AirPods, and more at Walmart

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Every year, the retailer participates in the deal holiday by dropping its online prices on tech, entertainment, and home goods. We expect even bigger discounts once Walmart's Black Friday sale ends this weekend and the Cyber Monday event officially begins, but you can find several products with tempting discounts right now.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | The OPPO N-line is back, and in 50MP-cam foldable form too

Remember the OPPO N series? They consisted of early-2010s smartphones with an innovative solution to the problem of taking selfies with main-camera quality. They have been discontinued for some time, although echoes of their innovation were seen in later devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A80 and Asus ZenFone series.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Vivo tri-fold foldable phone with virtual keyboard patent surfaces

Vivo is working on a number of new ideas. The Vivo Pad is believed to be on its way soon. It will be the first tablet from the Chinese OEM. It’s also said to be working on Funtouch OS Android 12 for several Vivo devices. The most recent phone we featured was the Vivo S10e. We also remember the Vivo X70 series phones. In the coming year, Vivo may also venture into the foldable phone game. We’re probably looking at the Vivo NEX series that will offer not only foldable but also rollable phones.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Foldable phones record strongest quarter, thanks to Samsung

Foldable phones are currently one of the most hyped product categories, and while not many can afford it at this point in time, foldable phone shipments record the strongest quarter ever. According to a report by DSCC, the foldable smartphone shipments in Q3 2021 were larger than the previous four...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Oppo’s 3 new Reno 7 phones come with midrange specs and affordable prices

Oppo has released several smartphones in 2020, including the Oppo Find X3 Pro, as well as models in the Oppo Reno 6 series. There are also potential plans to introduce a foldable phone in the market by as early as December 2021, though any official word from the company is yet to be received. In the meantime, Oppo has unveiled three smartphones as a part of its Reno 7 series smartphones — the Reno 7, the Reno 7 Pro, and the Reno 7 SE. All three models will support 5G.
CELL PHONES
mobigyaan.com

OPPO’s first foldable smartphone gets certified; expected to launch soon

Foldable smartphones have gained a lot of traction lately and Samsung, one of the first movers in this category has doubled down to make them the mainstream models and get the major pie of the market share. Several other companies are working on their own foldable phones and it looks like we could soon get OPPO’s foldable smartphone.
CELL PHONES
nashvillechatterclass.com

OPPO CPH2333, CPH2363 Phones Bag EEC Certification

OPPO CPH2333 and CPH2363 smartphones have received certifications from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) authority of China. Unfortunately, there is no information on the final monikers of these devices. Probably, the EEC certification suggests that these devices could be heading to the European market in the coming months. Apart from...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO tablet tipped to launch in India in H1 2022

At the end of September, OPPO confirmed that it has plans to launch tablets and foldabes in its home country. A little over two months later, a tech influencer now says that the company’s tablet will be also available outside mainland China. According to Mukul Sharma (via 91Mobiles), OPPO will...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy