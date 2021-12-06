ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Interviews By The Beatles Now At Auction As NFTs

By Emily Lee
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fans of The Beatles will be able to own a special piece of the band's history. Rare interviews with all four members of the iconic rock band have been minted into NFTs— non-fungible tokens —and will be up for auction by Voices of Classic Rock beginning Monday (December 6).

“The extensive variety of Beatles interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets — that is why we wanted to launch with John, Paul, George, and Ringo — the ultimate Classic Rock Stars!" Jonathan Firstenberg , managing director of the VOCR, said of the auction.

"The owners of VOCR acquired this remarkable archive from its creator, Kathleen Wittbold, because they understood that there would always be future growth in the value of audio content for all things related to classic rock music," Firstenberg continued. "All of the interviews contained with VOCR are unique, and, like any other important and unique object or artwork, they will continue to grow in rarity and value over time.”

This is the first time ever that NFTs of rock music icon interviews are being offered to the general public, according to Voices of Classic Rock. These interviews, featuring John Lennon , Paul McCartney , George Harrison , and Ringo Starr , have not been heard in "decades."

Fans can preview snippets of each of the four interviews here . Each interview NFT will come with both a .WAV file of the interview, as well a unique portrait of The Beatles. It's unclear how much these NFTs will go for, however, The Verge reports Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold an NFT of his first-ever tweet for an estimated $3 million.

