California State

From maggots to sex abuse, nursing homes sue California to overturn citations, fines

By Barbara Feder Ostrov
Silicon Valley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a nursing home in Los Angeles last year, a nurse’s aide was giving a resident a bed bath when she noticed something moving around his feeding tube. When she looked closer, she saw maggots crawling from underneath the tube’s dressing. Another nurse noted that the patient’s tube —...

IN THIS ARTICLE
