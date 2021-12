Password managers provide a more effective way to stay secure online but are still underutilized, says Security.org. Juggling a unique and strong password for every online account you use is a Sisyphean task, to put it in mythological terms. That's why so many people still turn to weak passwords that they use and reuse across multiple accounts. Though biometric authentication is gaining traction, there's still no universal alternative to passwords. But there is a way to better manage your passwords. A report released Monday by security advice site Security.org looks at why people rely on password managers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO