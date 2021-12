It seems as if Real Madrid have resigned themselves to the fact that Karim Benzema will not be winning the Ballon d’Or this year and will have to wait – if it ever happens for him – for this kind of coronation another year. Once again, the competition for the award was stiff, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the running and Barcelona/PSG’s Lionel Messi also in a good position to win.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO