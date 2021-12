The Joe Biden administration will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement on Monday:. The United States will not send any government officials to the Olympics in February because of China’s human rights abuses. However, American athletes will still be competing. The Biden administration doesn’t want to penalize those athletes, so they will still get the chance for Olympic glory.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO