Tell us: how are you staying cheerful this December?

By Guardian community team
 2 days ago
Share your experiences using the form below.

As Christmas rapidly approaches, many who spent the holiday without family and friends last year are looking forward to celebrating.

But news of the Omicron variant offers a harsh reminder that the pandemic is not over. While the variant’s emergence does not seem to have moved England’s views on lockdown restrictions – 68% are against closing pubs and 56% against the return of limited numbers at gatherings – health chiefs have warned that a surge in hospital admissions could be disastrous for the NHS.

With some firms going beyond official guidance to cancel their Christmas parties, the next few weeks remain uncertain. We’d like to hear about how you’re staying festive and cheerful this December – particularly if you’re doing something different to previous years.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

