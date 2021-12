Have you ever been on a road trip with your family and played a game counting red cars? Isn’t it so interesting that as soon as somebody names a color of car to look for, that color of car is suddenly everywhere! This is due to an event called the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon. To put this complex sounding event into simple terms, the BMP is a frequency bias. Once something is brought to our attention, there is a tendency to notice it more often, leading us to believe that whatever it is occurs quite frequently. However, the most important thing to note from this phenomenon is that the probability of the event occurring never changed. There are still the same number of red cars on the road after you name the color as before, our perception just changes and we become more AWARE of those red cars than we were before.

