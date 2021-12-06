ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 7-year-old killed in house fire

By Hannah Caver
 2 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 7-year-old killed in the Center Point house fire on Sunday,...

