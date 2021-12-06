UPDATE: Coroner identifies 7-year-old killed in house fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating a missing 10-year-old. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Justin “Doughboy” Allums, of Birmingham, was last seen around 5 p.m., in the 4800 block of Court South Ensley. Allums is said to be 5 foot, 1 inch, […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO