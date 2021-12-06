Breeze Airways announces $39 Norfolk flights to New York, Palm Beach

Hampton Roads travelers now have two more destinations from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways.

The airline is adding routes from Norfolk International Airport to New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport and Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport. These are the first new markets for Breeze since its Norfolk debut in May.

“It’s a place that lacks direct air service, and what we’re finding is when we put service nonstop with low fares, people come,” David Neeleman, Breeze chairman and CEO, said.

The airline will begin four weekly round-trip flights between Norfolk and Long Island on Feb. 17, operating on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Palm Beach flights will operate on Saturdays starting Feb. 19. Both destinations will start at $39 one way.

Long Island, which is an hour-and-15-minute train ride from Manhattan, is also a good destination for travelers who want to visit the Hamptons, Neeleman said.

Along with the two new destinations, Breeze also offers Norfolk flights to:

Charleston, South Carolina,

Columbus, Ohio,

Hartford, Connecticut,

New Orleans,

Pittsburgh,

Providence, Rhode Island, and

Tampa Bay, Florida.

Breeze will also begin offering Saturday round-trip flights from Richmond to Palm Beach starting Feb. 19.

In May, Breeze announced plans to spend $5.2 million at Norfolk International Airport and create 116 jobs.

Breeze has said it plans to add 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its service in the middle of next year. The larger planes will allow for expanded destinations for Breeze, Neeleman said.

“We have a lot of possibilities,” he said.

