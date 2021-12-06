ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Breeze Airways announces $39 Norfolk flights to New York, Palm Beach

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

Hampton Roads travelers now have two more destinations from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways.

The airline is adding routes from Norfolk International Airport to New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport and Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport. These are the first new markets for Breeze since its Norfolk debut in May.

“It’s a place that lacks direct air service, and what we’re finding is when we put service nonstop with low fares, people come,” David Neeleman, Breeze chairman and CEO, said.

The airline will begin four weekly round-trip flights between Norfolk and Long Island on Feb. 17, operating on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Palm Beach flights will operate on Saturdays starting Feb. 19. Both destinations will start at $39 one way.

Long Island, which is an hour-and-15-minute train ride from Manhattan, is also a good destination for travelers who want to visit the Hamptons, Neeleman said.

Along with the two new destinations, Breeze also offers Norfolk flights to:

  • Charleston, South Carolina,
  • Columbus, Ohio,
  • Hartford, Connecticut,
  • New Orleans,
  • Pittsburgh,
  • Providence, Rhode Island, and
  • Tampa Bay, Florida.

Breeze will also begin offering Saturday round-trip flights from Richmond to Palm Beach starting Feb. 19.

In May, Breeze announced plans to spend $5.2 million at Norfolk International Airport and create 116 jobs.

Breeze has said it plans to add 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its service in the middle of next year. The larger planes will allow for expanded destinations for Breeze, Neeleman said.

“We have a lot of possibilities,” he said.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Recycling in Hampton Roads: Big changes with glass in James City County, while Chesapeake considers ditching curbside

Consider the assumptions we make when we recycle. We assume all plastic should go in the recycling bins. We believe each glass bottle will become a new one. Unsure if certain items are recyclable, we may throw them in just to try. But the gap between what we’ve traditionally been told, and what happens, is widening. The recycling industry has been undergoing seismic shifts since before the ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy