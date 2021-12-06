ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Tribes will benefit from new federal infrastructure plan

By LINDSEY BARK Reporter
 2 days ago

TAHLEQUAH - On Nov. 5, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal to make “historic investments” in Indigenous communities to help their efforts in dealing with the climate crisis and improve physical and natural systems, according to a U.S. Department of Interior press release. The Cherokee Nation was one of...

Smoky Mountain News

Thankful we passed infrastructure bill

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and the coming holidays, I’m writing to express my gratitude to Senators Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., and all the Democratic lawmakers for voting in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act President Joe Biden signed into law on November 15 .
CONGRESS & COURTS
csda.net

Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act Signed

The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act was signed into law on November 15. The $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill sets forward historic federal investments for the nation’s physical and cybersecurity infrastructure. This NSDC Special Report provides a section-by-section summary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. While not every single section is covered in the Report, the provisions of most importance to special districts are included. Many sections of the legislation simply authorize Congress to appropriate funding for FYs 2022—2026 for new and/or existing programs, while other sections (primarily Section J) provide upfront supplemental appropriations for FYs 2022—2026 for many of the new and/or existing programs in the bill, over and above the regular funding provided to the programs in Congress’s annual spending bills.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

New federal infrastructure funds would go toward helping Pa. communities with poor internet access

Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians do not have access to high-speed internet. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania will get $100 million in federal money to expand broadband internet infrastructure and close the gap between rural and urban counties, Sen. Bob Casey said Monday. The state is expected to receive nearly $18 billion overall from the recently-signed infrastructure bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal and municipal officials say infrastructure money is needed

WASHINGTON – Mayors and tribes across Oklahoma have lists miles long of projects they hope to fund with some of the more than $5 billion that has been unlocked for Oklahoma by the federal Infrastructure Bill. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Nov. 16 authorizes spending to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia to receive $126M in federal funding for water infrastructure

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a new report from the EPA highlighting the funding states, tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 for water infrastructure upgrades through the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden...
VIRGINIA STATE
theforumnewsgroup.com

Gillibrand Touts $27B Federal Investment in NY Infrastructure

Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to help repair major highways like the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is announcing that New York should expect to receive at least $27 billion in direct funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help revitalize New York State’s aging infrastructure. Several of Gillibrand’s provisions were included in the package, including measures to encourage the use of local workers in infrastructure projects, increase limo safety standards, and invest in marginalized workers and communities. Gillibrand noted that she also fought to secure the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system and the most significant investment in public transit ever. Additionally, Gillibrand fought for once-in-a-generation investments in airports, roads, connecting local workers to good-paying jobs, improving New York’s water and sewage systems, and making high-speed internet affordable and available in every urban, suburban, and rural community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
