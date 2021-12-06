Tribes will benefit from new federal infrastructure plan

Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to help repair major highways like the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is announcing that New York should expect to receive at least $27 billion in direct funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help revitalize New York State’s aging infrastructure. Several of Gillibrand’s provisions were included in the package, including measures to encourage the use of local workers in infrastructure projects, increase limo safety standards, and invest in marginalized workers and communities. Gillibrand noted that she also fought to secure the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system and the most significant investment in public transit ever. Additionally, Gillibrand fought for once-in-a-generation investments in airports, roads, connecting local workers to good-paying jobs, improving New York’s water and sewage systems, and making high-speed internet affordable and available in every urban, suburban, and rural community.

