Los Angeles, CA

Duel storm systems barrel toward Southern California

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Two storm systems are expected to bring showers to Southern California this week.

Though Monday's forecast anticipated higher than average temperatures in the 70s, meteorologists anticipate clouds building later in the day, culminating in a chance of rain for Tuesday. The weak weather system will begin moving into the Los Angeles region Monday night.

A second storm is predicted to be much stronger when it moves through the region on Thursday, the National Weather Service said .

Forecasters predict rain and colder temperatures – with a chance of snow at elevations 7,000 feet and higher. The cold front is expected to last through the weekend.

