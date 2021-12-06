ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Nurses are quitting hospitals in droves to become travel workers, who earn 3-4 times as much

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

More and more nurses who are getting burned out working in understaffed local hospitals are turning to a new field where they can earn a month's worth of pay in just one week.

Industry analysts say nurses are quitting their long-term staff jobs to become travel workers, filling temporary positions at strained hospitals across the nation for higher pay rates.

More than 30,000 travel nurse positions are available nationwide, according to SimpliFi, a health-care staffing firm. As COVID-19 continues spreading, health systems are expected to continue using travel nurse agencies at a higher level than usual.

"The last thing we want to do is turn patients away," Claire Zangerle, Chief Nurse Executive at Allegheny Health Network, told SimpliFi . "If it means that we have to keep those agency nurses on for as long as this takes for us to get through, that's what we're going to do."

Travel nursing contracts typically last for 12 to 13 weeks but some can extend up to six months. While some nurses are in it to see the U.S. and experience new places, the real draw for others is higher pay. Travel nurses make about 30% more than staff nurses, according to TravelNurses.com , and the incentives don't stop there.

"There are a slew of other benefits available depending on your location, such as bonuses, paid travel expenses -- hotel, mileage, and plane expense reimbursements -- as well as monthly housing and meal stipends, which can add up fast," Bryan Cannon, CEO and chief financial strategist at Cannon Advisors, told Health .

Erica Wagner, a travel nurse based in Rochester, Minnesota, said most nurses who become travel workers are after crisis pay.

"The contracts that are about 48 hours per week, in a crisis level environment, where the hospital is overwhelmed with COVID patients and you are brought in to help," Wagner told the Park Rapids Enterprise . "You could be taking on more patients than you typically do, so it's a little harder work, those contracts I've seen anywhere from, gross pay, $5,000 to $10,000 per week, depending on the state."

Nurses with experience in specialized units, like cardiovascular or intensive care, and those willing to travel to more remote locations have the potential to make the most money as travel workers. Hospital systems are willing to pay the increased wages because they're in such critical need for workers.

While travel nurses earn higher wages, there is a downside. Typical benefits offered to staff workers, like health care and retirement plans, aren't offered to contract workers. Travel nurses are also often working in zones where COVID is surging so there is risk of exposure as well.

There are also concerns that travel nurse staffing agencies are price gouging hospitals. The companies defend their rates, saying it is all about supply and demand. Still, four members of Congress in November asked the White House's COVID response team to launch an investigation.

"The rates that are being paid and the amounts the nurses are making are frequently out of line with physicians," Chip Kahn, president and chief executive officer of the Federation of American Hospitals, told the Washington Post . "Those companies that have those nurses are in a position to gouge and leverage. I don't think that can continue forever."

Carmen
6d ago

Every hospital operates in crisis mode. As a retired RN of 40 years I always worked with skeleton staffing levels. I wish travel nursing existed when I was younger. The hospitals treated the travel nurses better than their regular staff with better assignments and work schedules. Why not get a good deal for a while?

eh no thanks
5d ago

Its an employee's market right now... anyone not bettering themselves job wise, should be....I got better hours & a $5/hr raise. We'll never see job opportunities like this again, my opinion.

fox42kptm.com

The state is contracting 100 traveling healthcare workers to assist Iowa hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa — 100 nurses and respiratory therapists are being contracted by the state to support hospitals that provide one, two and three trauma level care. Sarah Ekstrand, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health says, healthcare professionals will help 17 facilities around the state. Providing supplemental...
IOWA STATE
MSNBC

Amid Omicron, nurses don't just need assistance. They need assistants.

It’s no secret that U.S. nurses are under enormous stress. The Delta variant is driving a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, and the new Omicron variant is spreading fast. Some states are maxed out on their ICU beds and rationing care. In states like New Hampshire and Maine, authorities have called in the National Guard for additional help at hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Montanan

Becerra says surprise billing rules force doctors who overcharge to accept fair prices

Overpriced doctors and other medical providers who can’t charge a reasonable rate for their services could be put out of business when new rules against surprise medical bills take effect in January, and that’s a good thing, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told KHN, in defending the regulations. The proposed rules represent the […] The post Becerra says surprise billing rules force doctors who overcharge to accept fair prices appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH
newsy.com

Hospitals Struggling With COVID-19 Cases

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help. Health officials in Wisconsin...
HEALTH SERVICES
bleedingheartland.com

Amid COVID-19 surge, state orders traveling nurses for Iowa hospitals

As Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since December 2020, the state is contracting for 100 traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to be deployed in hospitals around Iowa. Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand did not list the participating hospitals but said in a December 7...
IOWA STATE
FOXBusiness

Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
