ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview.

The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the duo discussed their childhood in the wealthy suburb of Constantia, admitting they don't use their titles outside of the UK and had a 'normal, happy childhood.'

Meanwhile they also described volunteering at a local crèche for orphans, ‘just giving them love’, and remembered walking the streets selling artwork to raise money for food for stray cats and dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb1ZF_0dFLwOmK00
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, both 29, have revealed how they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview

When asked about what they like to do with their father Charles, the twins referred to childhood memories.

They explained: 'Football, competitive croquet, hide-and-seek. Growing up, the house would always be busy, full of extended family and friends.’

Explaining their recent move to London, Amelia added: 'Cape Town was all about the sea, hiking, horse riding, tennis, netball... After high school and university we were so happy that we didn’t feel the need to move, but the last few years we found our confidence.

'In London everyone seems so driven; it makes you want to reach your full potential.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0kzX_0dFLwOmK00
Meanwhile Amelia, who is engaged to long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett, confessed she plans to have a 'smaller' wedding than sibling Kitty  (pictured with their siblings Louis and Kitty, whose wedding Charles didn't attend this summer)

Meanwhile Amelia, who is engaged to long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett, confessed she plans to have a 'smaller' wedding than sibling Kitty.

She explained: 'We’ve got different tastes.'

Meanwhile Amelia and Eliza, who are both signed to Storm Model Management, are looking forward to fulfilling long-held ambitions now they're both living 20 minutes apart in London.

Amelia hopes to become a wedding planner and Eliza dreams of being an interior designer.

They grew up with their father and mother Victoria Aitken in Constantia but spent significant time in the UK after their parents split and Charles moved back to the family's seat, Althorp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PlUb_0dFLwOmK00
Meanwhile Amelia and Eliza, who are both signed to Storm Model Management, are looking forward to fulfilling long-held ambitions now they're both living 20 minutes apart in London 

They have two half-sisters and half-brother from their father's second and third marriages, and half-brother from their mother's second marriage.

Earlier this year, the pair were hailed by society bible Tatler as among the hottest and most elegant socialite siblings from across the world who are used to moving in the same circles as supermodels, aristocrats and royals.

They were ranked among others as one of the most glamorous sets of twins on the elite social scene.

The sisters have an unbreakable bond as twins, with Lady Amelia telling Tatler she and Lady Eliza have always been close and are 'very similar'.

'We love doing the same things and share the same friends,' she said. 'You're guaranteed to have a best friend there always – you can't really compare it to anything else.'

She added that they are a 'very open family' and value the importance of talking about mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSzI5_0dFLwOmK00
Speaking to Hello magazine, Eliza and Amelia revealed they have 'precious memories' of their late aunt Diana who was close to their hearts 

'It was never something that we felt afraid to talk about when we had our own struggles,' Lady Eliza said.

The society beauties also told Tatler they have very fond memories of Althorp, the Spencer family seat, where they'd stay with their father during the school holidays.

'It is a truly special and beautiful place. Having spent the first three years of our lives at Althorp, exploring and discovering it as children, and being part of a long heritage of Spencers that have lived there, it has always felt like another home,' Lady Eliza said.

'And of course it conjures up memories of family Christmases as children, with our extended family all together.'

Speaking to Hello magazine, Eliza and Amelia revealed they have 'precious memories' of their late aunt Diana who was close to their hearts.

It is not known when Greg and Amelia will marry, or if they will choose to wed in England or South Africa. Lady Amelia hasn't ruled out holding the wedding at Althorp, after her father suggested their family seat as a venue.

Meanwhile Eliza and Channing often share romantic snaps together on Instagram of their date-nights and lavish holidays abroad.

Marketing executive Channing, who attended the same school as Eliza's brother, Viscount Althorp, has a son from a previous relationship, and his girlfriend appears to dote on the boy.

Comments / 29

Honeybadgerdontcare
5d ago

Surrounded by poverty and living in poverty are two entirely different things!🦡🐾

Reply
32
Kerry Smith
4d ago

you shouldn't have been there in the first place, so why move, is it because the control is lost, and now the African control their own country PW boto is no longer there

Reply
4
Related
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Meet Amelia and Eliza, the Spencer twins set to take London by storm

It is like the beginning of an Edith Wharton novel. Innocent twin sisters aged 29 leave Cape Town and move to London, with their beefcake beaux in tow, hoping to make careers for themselves, only to discover their aristocratic family history catching up with them, as they negotiate a whirl of parties and photo shoots, diamonds and courtesy titles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tatler.com

All Fayed Up: Dodi Fayed’s half-brother Omar talks royalty, family and his stratospheric ambitions in the January issue

In Tatler’s January 2022 issue, on sale now, Danielle Lawler meets Omar Fayed – a man whose family name is, she writes, ‘as synonymous with luxury… as it is with tragedy.’ In 1997, back when the Fayeds owned Harrods, Omar’s half-brother Dodi died in the Paris car crash that also killed the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Omar was just nine at the time.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Cape Town#Orphans#Uk#Storm Model Management#Althorp
Vanity Fair

How Did Princess Charlene’s Illness Become an International Mystery?

On September 3, Princess Charlene of Monaco collapsed and was taken to a hospital near Durban, South Africa. Though she was soon released, the incident was a clear sign that the illness keeping her away from her adopted home and her family might be more serious than early reports indicated.
WORLD
New York Post

Princess Charlene and Princess Grace’s shared tragic Monaco ‘misery’

Real-life princesses don’t always get a fairy-tale ending. But in Monaco, tragedy has a tendency to repeat itself. Now some say that the troubles of Monaco’s Princess Charlene — who returned to Monaco in November after months in South Africa, only to leave again within days for a treatment center — eerily echo those of her late mother-in-law, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Collegian

‘Spencer’ captures Princess Diana’s emotional struggle in living the royal life

It’s Christmas time at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, and Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, faces inner turmoil as she makes her final decision to leave her husband, Prince Charles. With the phrase, “A fable from a True Tragedy” first appearing on the screen, the audience is made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Charles Spencer to Host Award Ceremony in Sister Princess Diana's Memory at Her Childhood Home

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is gearing up to host a special awards ceremony in his late sister's honor. On Thursday, Spencer will host The Diana Award "Legacy Award" ceremony at Althorp House, the 508-year-old Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire, England, where Diana spent part of her childhood. During the event, 20 outstanding young people from across the world will receive their honor in memory of Princess Diana.
INDIA
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Monaco's Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion, husband tells People

Monaco's Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion. Princess Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, said her condition has nothing to do with their marriage. Rather, he cited the Princess' recent "surgeries and procedures." Princess Charlene is being treated outside Monaco for emotional and physical exhaustion, her husband Prince...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's aide who works for couple's Archewell charity is awarded Royal Victorian Order honour by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle

A former aide to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who now works for their charity has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Clara Loughran, who served Prince Harry from 2015 until he left the UK and handed Meghan her wedding flowers in 2018, has been awarded the honour by the Princess Royal today.
SOCIETY
countryliving.com

Yikes, the Royals Are Reportedly "At War" with the BBC Over 'The Crown'

Today in always-exhausting royal family drama, The Sun is out here reporting that the royals are "at war" with the BBC over The Crown. Why, you ask? Turns out The BBC allowed Netflix to film scenes from the show at its central headquarters in London. And the scenes in question are about Diana's infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically.
TV & VIDEOS
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
People

Princess Diana's Bridesmaid India Hicks Recounts Racism Experienced by Her Black Son: 'It's Appalling'

India Hicks is opening up about how having a Black son has become "a more conscious issue" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hicks — who is a goddaughter of Prince Charles and served as a bridesmaid in his wedding to Princess Diana — has five children including Wesley Cleare, who the family formally adopted after his mother died from breast cancer when he was 11.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy